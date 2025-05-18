Misa Hylton Explains Why She Attended The Diddy Trial Despite Her Injury

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 343 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Misa Hylton Diddy Trial Injury Hip Hop News
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Misa Hylton dated Diddy back in the early 1990s, and they share a son named Justin Combs who also attended the mogul's trial.

The Diddy trial has already brought a lot of familiar faces to the fray, whether to the witness stand or in the audience. A lot of folks raised their eyebrows when Misa Hylton, who dated him in the early 1990s, showed up with a walker and boot this week.

This caused a lot of speculation around her injury and discussions around Misa Hylton's comments about Diddy. But as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, she took to IG on Saturday (May 17) to speak on these matters further.

"Yes, I'm good everyone I'm on my healing journey," the stylist and fashion designer captioned her post. "When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son [Justin Combs] said 'Mommy I need you' I was right there for him walker and all. I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son's strength and thats just what it is. Plain and Simple. Whoever doesn't understand that just simply isn't in alignment with me or anything that I'm about in life."

"If you have God in your heart, pray for us all," she concluded. "Be kind, use critical thinking and hold your head high. [...] P.S. It took me everything in my soul to not turn into Pac leaving the courtroom, outside of the courthouse IYKYK."

Read More: Diddy’s Trial & Mary J. Blige Lawsuit Are Taking An “Emotional Toll” On Misa Hylton

Diddy Trial Day 5

We will see if Misa Hylton chooses to go to another day of the Diddy trial in the future. Things wrapped up this week for now, ending with more witness testimony from none other than Dawn Richard. The former Danity Kane member alleged that she witnessed the Bad Boy mogul allegedly abuse Cassie on multiple occasions.

The jury also heard from a special agent from the Department of Homeland Security. Yasin Binda was there when authorities arrested Puff last September, and alleged he had drugs and lubricant in his hotel room.

Back to this Misa Hylton post, though, it seems like she just wanted to support her son with Diddy, Justin Combs. Other than that, she has mostly chosen to refrain from commenting on this matter, so her thoughts are complex and not for us to scrutinize.

Read More: Cassie Ventura's Mother Set To Testify In Week Two Of Diddy Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
misa Original Content Misa Hylton’s Comments On Cassie & Family Resurface Amid Diddy Trial 5.1K
2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ – Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1 Music Diddy’s Trial & Mary J. Blige Lawsuit Are Taking An “Emotional Toll” On Misa Hylton 1.8K
Justin Dior Comb's 16th Birthday Party Music Misa Hylton Reflects On Diddy Founding Bad Boy Records In Controversial Instagram Post 1354
2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ – Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3 Music Misa Hylton Describes Video Of Diddy Assaulting Cassie As Triggering For Her "Own Trauma" 2.3K