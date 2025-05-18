The Diddy trial has already brought a lot of familiar faces to the fray, whether to the witness stand or in the audience. A lot of folks raised their eyebrows when Misa Hylton, who dated him in the early 1990s, showed up with a walker and boot this week.

This caused a lot of speculation around her injury and discussions around Misa Hylton's comments about Diddy. But as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, she took to IG on Saturday (May 17) to speak on these matters further.

"Yes, I'm good everyone I'm on my healing journey," the stylist and fashion designer captioned her post. "When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son [Justin Combs] said 'Mommy I need you' I was right there for him walker and all. I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son's strength and thats just what it is. Plain and Simple. Whoever doesn't understand that just simply isn't in alignment with me or anything that I'm about in life."

"If you have God in your heart, pray for us all," she concluded. "Be kind, use critical thinking and hold your head high. [...] P.S. It took me everything in my soul to not turn into Pac leaving the courtroom, outside of the courthouse IYKYK."

Diddy Trial Day 5

We will see if Misa Hylton chooses to go to another day of the Diddy trial in the future. Things wrapped up this week for now, ending with more witness testimony from none other than Dawn Richard. The former Danity Kane member alleged that she witnessed the Bad Boy mogul allegedly abuse Cassie on multiple occasions.

The jury also heard from a special agent from the Department of Homeland Security. Yasin Binda was there when authorities arrested Puff last September, and alleged he had drugs and lubricant in his hotel room.