Misa Hylton Shows Up To Support Diddy At Trial With A Walker

Misa Hylton also brought Justin Combs with her as the first day of Diddy's trial got underway earlier today.

Diddy may be up against it in his trial, but he's got people out there ready to support him in court. Misa Hylton and Justin Combs appeared to cheer on the mogul in silence in Manhattan earlier this afternoon. For those who don't why they showed up together, Misa is the mother to the Bad Boy Records founder's second oldest son.

We are sure that Diddy has to feel some comfort in knowing that folks close to him are showing up. He had to have felt even more that knowing Misa's fighting her own legal battle.

Right now, the hip-hop/R&B stylist is squaring off against Mary J. Blige for $5 million in damages. She's accusing the "Family Affair" singer of "economic servitude." In other words, she claims that Blige was not allowing the release of Vado's completed album unless he dropped Misa.

Diddy Trial Day One
Vado was told that he would "lose out on opportunities," if he didn't. He signed with M.I.S.A Management on July 25, 2023, and with Beautiful Life Productions (Blige's group) on October 1, 2023.

But even though "it's been tough" for Hylton, per her attorney, she clearly wanted to be there for Diddy on the first day of his trial. She's taken an "emotional toll," but also a physical one as well it seems.

We say that because Hylton was strolling into the courthouse with the assistance of a walker and with Justin by her side. Per TMZ, reporters swarmed her when she arrived. She was asked about the mobility aid, but she didn't say why she needed it.

Speaking of opening day, though, it's been wild to say the least. Some of the opening statements have been quite eye-opening. For starters, attorney Emily Johnson accused Diddy of assaulting Cassie in the infamous video over her allegedly having an affair.

Elsewhere, Diddy allegedly forced an escort to pee in Cassie's mouth during one of his alleged "freak-offs." However, the defense argued that all acts were consensual.

