One of the most controversial aspects of the federal criminal trial of Sean Combs is the relationship between Diddy and Cassie Ventura. During opening statements in the case on Monday (May 12), prosecutors alleged that the Bad Boy mogul once "brutally" and physically assaulted Ventura after discovering she had an alleged affair with another man.

Per HipHopDX, attorney Emily Johnson accused Combs of "physically abusing" and "exploiting" the singer over 11 years of partnership. "Furious, he set out to find her. He said he would kill the man," the lawyer alleged.

After allegely breaking into the man's house, Puff was unsuccessful in finding him. Then, he allegedly found Cassie, "kicking her in the back and flinging her around like a rag doll."

Furthermore, Johnson alleges that this supposed affair turned their relationship into even more of an allegedly violent one. Also, Diddy allegedly threatened Cassie and said he would release videos of her having intercourse with male sex workers. Johnson called these tapes "souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life."

Diddy Trial Day 1

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Combs pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His explosive trial could last from eight to ten weeks and might result in a decades-long sentence if convicted.

As for the other part of this story, Cassie will reportedly testify against Diddy in this trial. We will see what other elements of their relationship, such as the 2016 hotel assault video, come up in court. Those will come with its own set of key developments and considerations.