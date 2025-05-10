Diddy Fails To Exclude His iCloud Searches And Other Queries From Trial's Evidence Pool

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 729 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Exclude iCloud Searches Trial Evidence Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's legal team called the government's applications for phone and home warrants "Intentionally misleading" and "grossly distorted."

Diddy just wrapped up the first week of his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. As expected, it's been a doozy so far, and there are still a lot of key updates to keep track of when it comes to how it will proceed.

For example, the Bad Boy mogul previously motioned in February to exclude his iCloud searches from the trial. Per Complex, this includes results from searches of his homes, phones, person, and online accounts. On Friday (May 9), Judge Arun Subramanian denied this request. As such, the court will allow the prosecution and defense to use all these findings in Manhattan court.

Also, it's important to note these searches stem from four 2024 warrants, which led to the raids on Sean Combs' Miami and Los Angeles properties. In addition, authorities searched two of his phones and his iCloud accounts.

In response, Diddy's legal team called the government's applications for these warrants "grossly distorted" and "intentionally misleading." Their argument rests on the notion that the prosecution failed to consider evidence suggesting "Freak Off" parties were supposedly consensual. In fact, the defense specifically related this claim to Cassie Ventura, who appears as "Victim-1" in court documents.

Nevertheless, as ruled by Judge Arun Subramanian, Puff's legal team did not sufficiently prove the government's applications were "intentionally misleading." The judge defended prosecutors and said their search resulted in reason to believe "that Combs physically abused Victim-1, that he coerced her using blackmail, and that she didn’t want to participate in some Freak Offs."

Read More: Al B Sure Says He's Willing To Testify Against Diddy For Allegedly Putting Him In A Coma

Diddy Witness Missing
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are still many other trial aspects like this to scrutinize, debate, and determine. Not only that, but some plans and strategies might not be as useful as both sides of the court believed.

One debacle concerns one of Diddy's alleged victims and their testimony. The prosecution revealed that they didn't know for sure if the alleged victim would appear as a witness.

However, prosecutors did indicate they did not plan to reference this alleged victim until after opening statements. As such, there's still a chance for them to appear later in the trial.

Speaking of opening statements, they will reportedly begin on Monday (May 12) following a jury selection delay.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Defense Alleging Cassie Relationship Was Mutually Abusive

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star Game Music Diddy's Request For House Arrest Gets A Swift Response 5.8K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker Wants To Work With Feds In His Criminal Case 1.5K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Accused Of Using His Mother's Name To Launch An Alleged Criminal Enterprise 6.5K
News: Democratic National Convention - Day 3 Music John Legend's Manager Recounts Disturbing Incident At Alleged Diddy Party 3.7K