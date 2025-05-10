Diddy just wrapped up the first week of his federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. As expected, it's been a doozy so far, and there are still a lot of key updates to keep track of when it comes to how it will proceed.

For example, the Bad Boy mogul previously motioned in February to exclude his iCloud searches from the trial. Per Complex, this includes results from searches of his homes, phones, person, and online accounts. On Friday (May 9), Judge Arun Subramanian denied this request. As such, the court will allow the prosecution and defense to use all these findings in Manhattan court.

Also, it's important to note these searches stem from four 2024 warrants, which led to the raids on Sean Combs' Miami and Los Angeles properties. In addition, authorities searched two of his phones and his iCloud accounts.

In response, Diddy's legal team called the government's applications for these warrants "grossly distorted" and "intentionally misleading." Their argument rests on the notion that the prosecution failed to consider evidence suggesting "Freak Off" parties were supposedly consensual. In fact, the defense specifically related this claim to Cassie Ventura, who appears as "Victim-1" in court documents.

Nevertheless, as ruled by Judge Arun Subramanian, Puff's legal team did not sufficiently prove the government's applications were "intentionally misleading." The judge defended prosecutors and said their search resulted in reason to believe "that Combs physically abused Victim-1, that he coerced her using blackmail, and that she didn’t want to participate in some Freak Offs."

Diddy Witness Missing

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are still many other trial aspects like this to scrutinize, debate, and determine. Not only that, but some plans and strategies might not be as useful as both sides of the court believed.

One debacle concerns one of Diddy's alleged victims and their testimony. The prosecution revealed that they didn't know for sure if the alleged victim would appear as a witness.

However, prosecutors did indicate they did not plan to reference this alleged victim until after opening statements. As such, there's still a chance for them to appear later in the trial.