Judge In Diddy Trial Delays Jury Selection Due To Fear That Jurors Will Get "Cold Feet"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 673 Views
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
According to Judge Arun Subramanian's latest ruling, opening statements in the Diddy trial will immediately follow this jury selection phase.

The Diddy trial and all its related scandals have been impossible to keep up with, and things aren't getting any less complex. Although everyone expected delays, changes, and procedural obstacles, it's a different feeling to see them take effect.

According to XXL, Judge Arun Subramanian chose to delay the jury selection process on the fifth day of trial (Friday, May 9). Per The New York Times, jury selection will instead resume on Monday (May 12), which is when the trial was supposed to start opening statements. Now, opening statements will immediately follow jury selection on Monday, May 12.

As for the reason for this delay, Judge Subramanian expressed fear that various potential Diddy jurors could get "cold feet" over the weekend. Basically, he thinks Friday's scheduled session would've had people on the fence commit and then backtrack. With this extra time for the process to resume, the idea is that they can have more time to ensure the chosen jurors will actually stay.

For those unaware, the jury selection process began on Monday (May 5). Since then, the court landed on 43 potential jurors following excuses for sexual assault experiences, law enforcement connections, and others. The court will filter this out to 12 jurors and six alternates next Monday. At least, if this new schedule stands. In general, folks expect this trial for alleged sex trafficking and more to last eight to ten weeks.

Michael B Jordan Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

However, not every update in the trial of Sean Combs is as relevant or serious as this. Others relate to more salacious, curious, and vague celebrity connections in this case.

For example, many folks expressed shock when Michael B. Jordan's name emerged during Diddy's trial. Jurors reportedly answered questions about whether or not they were familiar with the actor and their feelings towards him. Apparently, this is because Cassie referenced him in her 2023 lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. To be completely clear, the Sinners star does not face any accusations of wrongdoing in this case.

Speaking of which, Diddy's legal team scrutinized his relationship with Cassie, claiming they were mutually abusive to one another. We will see how this allegation and the jury selection process shapes up.

