Diddy's Alleged Victim Reportedly Never Wanted To Testify In His Trial

BY Cole Blake 910 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)
There's already plenty of drama surrounding Diddy's criminal trial after the process of jury selection began on Monday.

The woman referred to as "Victim 3" in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial reportedly never intended to testify in the case, according to a new report from TMZ. Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the outlet says never cooperated with prosecutors and certainly never led them to believe she'd be willing to take the stand.

The update comes after prosecutors admitted that they were unsure if the alleged victim was going to end up making it to testify, earlier this week. In turn, the judge asked lead prosecutor Maurene Comey if her team plans to drop any reference to the woman from opening statements, which begin next Monday. She explained that they won't be referencing the woman's story until later in the trial anyway.

Diddy's defense team replied by ensuring that the prosecution will let them know how they plan to proceed before opening statements begin. The topic ended with the judge advising prosecutors to do everything they can to get her to show up.

While "Victim 3" might not end up testifying in the case after all, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, has already arrived in New York City in preparation of doing so. TMZ spotted her in the city on Wednesday sporting a baby bump as she expects her third child with her husband, Alex Fine, in the near future.

Read More: Diddy Prosecutors Could Need A Gag Order To Prevent An Appeal

Diddy Trial Date

The process of jury selection began in Diddy's case on Monday. It's expected to take up the rest of the week and be quite a difficult process. Considering Diddy's level of fame and how much coverage the media has spent on the case, it will be challenging to find an unbiased jury.

Authorities first arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, back in September of last year. He pled not guilty at the time and has maintained his innocence since. Following jury selection, the trial will move on to opening statements on Monday, May 12th.

Read More: Potential Jurors With Ties To Diddy Case Take The Stand Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas Music Star Witness In Diddy's Criminal Trial Might Bail On Testifying 877
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.2K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.3K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 29.7K