The woman referred to as "Victim 3" in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial reportedly never intended to testify in the case, according to a new report from TMZ. Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the outlet says never cooperated with prosecutors and certainly never led them to believe she'd be willing to take the stand.

The update comes after prosecutors admitted that they were unsure if the alleged victim was going to end up making it to testify, earlier this week. In turn, the judge asked lead prosecutor Maurene Comey if her team plans to drop any reference to the woman from opening statements, which begin next Monday. She explained that they won't be referencing the woman's story until later in the trial anyway.

Diddy's defense team replied by ensuring that the prosecution will let them know how they plan to proceed before opening statements begin. The topic ended with the judge advising prosecutors to do everything they can to get her to show up.

While "Victim 3" might not end up testifying in the case after all, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, has already arrived in New York City in preparation of doing so. TMZ spotted her in the city on Wednesday sporting a baby bump as she expects her third child with her husband, Alex Fine, in the near future.

The process of jury selection began in Diddy's case on Monday. It's expected to take up the rest of the week and be quite a difficult process. Considering Diddy's level of fame and how much coverage the media has spent on the case, it will be challenging to find an unbiased jury.

Authorities first arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, back in September of last year. He pled not guilty at the time and has maintained his innocence since. Following jury selection, the trial will move on to opening statements on Monday, May 12th.