Diddy Prosecutors Could Need A Gag Order To Prevent An Appeal

BY Caroline Fisher
Diddy Prosecutors Could Need Gag Order Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial kicked off earlier this week, and opening statements are expected to begin on Monday.

Diddy's trial officially kicked off earlier this week, and according to a deputy district attorney for L.A. County, a gag order may be necessary. During a recent appearance on TMZ Live, Kirsten Brown-Neil discussed how Judge Arun Subramanian warned Mark Geragos to be careful about what he says on the 2 Angry Men podcast, which he co-hosts with Harvey Levin. Brown-Neil confirmed that if he's not, he could be used as a grounds for appeal in this case. She claimed Levin should be weary too.

Essentially, she explained that Diddy's defense could try to use something Geragos says to appeal the court's decision. It's unclear whether or not Geragos is actually part of the mogul's team at this point, though we do know his daughter Teny is representing him.

As for what exactly Geragos said on the padcast that landed him in hot water with the judge, he called the prosecutors “a six-pack of white women.”

Diddy Trial
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think this is ridiculous,” Subramanian told him, per NBC. “I think referring to the prosecution in this case as a six-pack of white women is outrageous. ... This would not be tolerated in any court from any lawyer anywhere across the nation. ... You have one more listener for your podcast."

“As long as you subscribe, I’m all for it,” Geragos said.

As for how the jury selection process is going so far, a 45-member jury pool has been selection. There's no court today (May 8), but 12 jurors and 6 alternates will be selected tomorrow. Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday, May 12.

Reportedly the current breakdown of the jury pool is "5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man, and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear."

