Wack 100 Calls Out DJ Vlad For Labeling Diddy An Alleged “Junkie”

BY Caroline Fisher 776 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wack 100 Calls Out DJ Vlad Diddy Hip Hop News
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: The Game, Hit-Boy and Wack 100 attend The Game's release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
During a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Wack 100 shared his thoughts on Diddy's defense strategy as his criminal trial continues.

Recently, Wack 100 sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss Diddy's criminal trial on VladTV, which officially kicked off earlier this week. They talked about what the mogul's defense is saying in particular, noting how they recently labeled him a "swinger" who's allegedly battled substance abuse issues. "He was a drug addict, he was a junkie," Vlad alleged. "I mean, it is what it is."

"'Diddy was a junkie.' The words of a Jewish guy about a Black music mogul," Wack responded sarcastically. "You called him a junkie. You ain't call him a junkie when he was on stage, you didn't call him a junkie on the television ... But now he's a junkie."

Jokes aside, they continued to discuss the possibility that Diddy wasn't in his right mind when he allegedly committed the crimes he's accused of. Wack questioned whether or not one would be considered responsible for their own actions if they had been up for multiple days using drugs and alcohol, which could cloud their judgment.

Read More: Diddy Prosecutors Could Need A Gag Order To Prevent An Appeal

What Is Diddy Charged With?

"You're not in control," he explained. "And if you're not in control because of your irresponsibility, are you responsible for your actions?" That remains to be seen. The jury selection process is expected to conclude tomorrow. Opening statements in Diddy's trial are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 12.

So far a 45-member jury pool has been selected. Reportedly, it's made up of "5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man, and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear." 12 jurors and 6 alternates will be selected by the end of the week.

Diddy was arrested in September of last year and is facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty prison sentence such as life behind bars. He's currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (MDC) and maintains his innocence.

Read More: SZA & Kendrick Lamar Tie With Diddy & Faith Evans As “Luther” Continues To Top Charts

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.8K
Diddy Prosecutors Could Need Gag Order Hip Hop News Music Diddy Prosecutors Could Need A Gag Order To Prevent An Appeal 678
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 610