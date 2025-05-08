Wack 100 Calls Out DJ Vlad For Labeling Diddy An Alleged “Junkie”

Recently, Wack 100 sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss Diddy's criminal trial on VladTV, which officially kicked off earlier this week. They talked about what the mogul's defense is saying in particular, noting how they recently labeled him a "swinger" who's allegedly battled substance abuse issues. "He was a drug addict, he was a junkie," Vlad alleged. "I mean, it is what it is."

"'Diddy was a junkie.' The words of a Jewish guy about a Black music mogul," Wack responded sarcastically. "You called him a junkie. You ain't call him a junkie when he was on stage, you didn't call him a junkie on the television ... But now he's a junkie."

Jokes aside, they continued to discuss the possibility that Diddy wasn't in his right mind when he allegedly committed the crimes he's accused of. Wack questioned whether or not one would be considered responsible for their own actions if they had been up for multiple days using drugs and alcohol, which could cloud their judgment.

What Is Diddy Charged With?

"You're not in control," he explained. "And if you're not in control because of your irresponsibility, are you responsible for your actions?" That remains to be seen. The jury selection process is expected to conclude tomorrow. Opening statements in Diddy's trial are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 12.

So far a 45-member jury pool has been selected. Reportedly, it's made up of "5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man, and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear." 12 jurors and 6 alternates will be selected by the end of the week.