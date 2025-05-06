Diddy is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. Overall, this is the biggest trial in hip-hop, and quite frankly, all of pop culture right now. A man's entire reputation is riding on this trial, and there is no telling how he will fair.

On Monday, jury selection proceedings began in New York City. Numerous jurors were subjected to questioning. Both the prosecution and the defense are meticulously vetting these jurors for bias.

Much like the Young Thug trial, this is going to be very hard to pull of as Diddy is a public figure and people already know who he is. Finding people who have never heard of him is going to prove next to impossible.

However, the legal system is doing what it can while Diddy feels the pressure. The mogul even told the judge on Monday he was feeling "nervous." Meanwhile, new courtroom sketches hint at his deteriorating health and rapid aging.

What Is Diddy Charged With?

As you can see above, Diddy was looking a bit skinnier than usual. Or at least thinner in the face. Furthermore, his hair has turned grey. While he is at that age, there is no denying that the greyness only appeared while he was in jail.

Overall, it is unknown what his confidence levels are going into this trial. He showed up to court with eight lawyers on Monday and they are all doing what they can to free him.

Previously, it was reported that the mogul had turned down a plea deal. Simply put, he believes his legal team is good enough and that his case is strong enough to get him out.

If he were to be found guilty, he could face over 20 years in prison. That means he would be behind bars until his 70s or perhaps even his 80s.