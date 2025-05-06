Diddy Looks Tired And Grey In First Courtroom Sketches From His Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Alexander Cole 696 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Diddy is currently in the jury selection process for his sex trafficking trial and there is no doubt that he is tired and nervous.

Diddy is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. Overall, this is the biggest trial in hip-hop, and quite frankly, all of pop culture right now. A man's entire reputation is riding on this trial, and there is no telling how he will fair.

On Monday, jury selection proceedings began in New York City. Numerous jurors were subjected to questioning. Both the prosecution and the defense are meticulously vetting these jurors for bias.

Much like the Young Thug trial, this is going to be very hard to pull of as Diddy is a public figure and people already know who he is. Finding people who have never heard of him is going to prove next to impossible.

However, the legal system is doing what it can while Diddy feels the pressure. The mogul even told the judge on Monday he was feeling "nervous." Meanwhile, new courtroom sketches hint at his deteriorating health and rapid aging.

What Is Diddy Charged With?

As you can see above, Diddy was looking a bit skinnier than usual. Or at least thinner in the face. Furthermore, his hair has turned grey. While he is at that age, there is no denying that the greyness only appeared while he was in jail.

Overall, it is unknown what his confidence levels are going into this trial. He showed up to court with eight lawyers on Monday and they are all doing what they can to free him.

Previously, it was reported that the mogul had turned down a plea deal. Simply put, he believes his legal team is good enough and that his case is strong enough to get him out.

If he were to be found guilty, he could face over 20 years in prison. That means he would be behind bars until his 70s or perhaps even his 80s.

Day 2 of the trial resumes today and presumably, it will just be more jury vetting. Only time will tell whether or not this process is an expedient one.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
