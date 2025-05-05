The Diddy trial officially kicked off today (Monday, May 5) with the jury selection process, which the defense predicts will be difficult given the massive media coverage of the trial. This means potential jurors will face exposure to more bias, a possibility which seems more at risk.

According to TMZ, the questionnaire sent out to potential jurors indicates the following update: "There are no plans to sequester the jury, which means you will go home every day after court." For those unaware, sequestering a jury means isolating jurors from outside sources, which usually translates to staying in a hotel room throughout the trial with no access to newspapers, television, or the Internet.

You may recall one famous instance of a sequestered jury: the trial of O.J. Simpson. That murder case sequestered the jury for a reported record period of time of nine months.

Given the massive media obsession with that case, many folks find it surprising the same did not happen for Diddy's federal trial for alleged sex trafficking. If you needed proof of the public interest in it, there's a massive line outside the courtroom filled with people hoping to see it for themselves.

Nevertheless, it seems like for now, jurors will be able to go home after court sessions end. However, they have instructions to "avoid all media coverage and not to go on the Internet or social media with regard to this case for any purpose." This reportedly extends to personal connections, prohibiting the discussion of the trial with anyone until the trial is over.

Who Are Diddy's Lawyers?

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other updates concerning this case include Diddy's eight-lawyer legal team that accompanied him to his first day on trial. Some attorneys you may recognize are Marc Agnifilio, Young Thug and YSL RICO star Brian Steel, Xavier R. Donaldson, Teny Geragos, Alexandra Shapiro, and more.

We'll see how Puff's jury selection process evolves and if this sequestering decision changes. Whether you agree with the move or not, there are still a lot of details we don't know about. As such, we will have to wait for the courtroom to take its due course in this trial.