Diddy's Jury Selection Is Already Proving Difficult

BY Cole Blake 552 Views
Diddy's trial will be continuing with opening statements, next week, after they wrap up the process of jury selection.

Diddy's long-awaited criminal trial is finally kicking off with jury selection on Monday in New York City. According to TMZ, the process is expected to be quite the challenge.

The outlet notes that the defense is anticipating a difficult time finding a jury that is truly unbiased, considering Diddy's level of fame as well as the viral media coverage of the case thus far. To combat this, one of the questions they plan to ask possible jurors is whether they've ever strongly held an opinion but eventually changed their mind.

Additionally, TMZ reports that many prospective jurors expect this case specifically to relate to allegations of Diddy having sex involving minors. Since it doesn't in any way, that could give the defense an advantage.

One more obsticle is just how long the case is expected to last. Many potential jurors don't have the freedom to sit through a two-month trial and will likely ask for a hardship excuse.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Last week, TMZ reported on several of the questions Diddy's lawyers have put forth in a questionaire for prospective jurors. They include topics about celebrity, drug usage, sex, and much more.

"There may be evidence in this case about people engaging in sexual relations with multiple sexual partners. Would hearing about that type of evidence be difficult for you?" Diddy's attorney ask with one of the questions.

Others read: "Do you believe that wealthy people get away with things that the less wealthy do not?" as well as whether they have opinions about "hip hop rap music industry or artists in that genre?" As for drug use, one question will ask: "Do you have any personal experiences or opinions about drug or alcohol use or addiction?"

Diddy has been residing behind bars in Brooklyn since September of last year when authorities arrested him on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty at the time and has maintained his innocence in the months since. Following jury selection, opening statements will begin, next week, on May 12th.

