Adin Ross made this claim to Charleston White during a recent Kick livestream, and White theorized that Diddy wanted to "Justin Bieber" him.

Adin Ross is one of the most popular streamers today, a spot that many of his hip-hop connections have helped in securing. However, one surprising rap link to the streamer is an alleged show of love from Diddy from years and years ago, before Adin's viral stardom and the mogul's legal scandal got fully underway.

During a recent Kick livestream caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Ross revealed this bit of alleged information to Charleston White. The YouTuber and commentator, who has said a whole lot about Diddy, jumped to conclusions after the reveal.

"Diddy was in my DMs a couple of years ago," Adin Ross remarked concerning Diddy. "I'm not joking. You want to see? Let me see... he said 'Love' to me. He said, 'Love king.' Look, let me show you what he said to me," he expressed while showing White his phone.

"He was going to 'Justin Bieber' you, boy" Charleston White responded. "Justin ain't been the same." He referred to the rumors concerning Sean Combs and his alleged behavior with the Canadian superstar.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

This is not the first time that Adin Ross and Charleston White have talked about the Bad Boy rapper and executive's case. Last year, they discussed Puff's alleged romance with Meek Mill during a livestream.

"Puff done f***ed a lot of them n***as," White alleged. "There's been rumors. Where there's smoke, there's fire."

All of this will soon become moot, though, as Diddy's trial is right around the corner. It will begin tomorrow (Monday, May 5) with jury selection and follow with opening statements a full week after (Monday, May 12), if everything goes according to the current schedule at press time.

Therefore, a lot of discussion around his many allegations will shift to these proceedings and updates rather than retrospective remarks or discussions of current accusations. Of course, this doesn't mean the past year and a half of accusations and discourse becomes completely irrelevant.

In other words, we're sure Adin Ross and Charleston White will have a lot more to say about the topic no matter how the trial goes. We'll see how the Diddy case shapes up.

