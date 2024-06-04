Boosie Badazz Relives The Time Adin Ross Tried To Ambush Him With Charleston White

The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 15: Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Parking Lot Concert Series at Georgia International Convention Center on August 15, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie was not with the messiness.

Boosie Badazz is someone who has found himself in some bizarre situations in the past. Overall, he has also feuded with people online and sometimes, these beefs get a bit out of hand. One person who he seems to dislike quite a bit is none other than Charleston White. As many of you already know, White is a provocateur of sorts. He frequently makes out-of-pocket comments, and on more than one occasion, he has been able to go viral off of this strategy.

Recently, Boosie found himself in a situation where he was almost ambushed with an appearance from White. As the story goes, Boosie was going to be on stream with Adin Ross. However, Ross noted that White would be coming on stream, and that put an end to their collaboration. If you remember correctly, Vlad spoke up about this, noting that it was disgusting that Ross would try that with Boosie, while also looking to platform someone who was anti-semitic.

Boosie Badazz Speaks To Vlad

In a recent interview with Boosie, Vlad spoke about the Ross situation. In the end, they just rehashed what went down, and how Boosie was not happy with the situation. Moreover, Vlad noted that Ross has a massive platform and needs to be careful with how he uses it. Ross has brought numerous rappers on stream at this point, but at times, has shown a lack of care when it comes to handling sticky situations. Only time will tell whether or not the streamer matures and learns from these moments.

Let us know what you think about this entire situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe what Adin Ross did was foul? What do you make of content creators doing anything possible just for a possible viral moment? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

