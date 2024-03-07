Boosie Badazz Reveals Adin Ross Tried To Bait Him Into Charleston White Stream, DJ Vlad Weighs In

Boosie Badazz is one of the most entertaining artists out there. Although he can be offensive, there are a lot of people who want to hear what he has to say. Overall, he has built a significant following over the years. He knows how to push people's buttons, and he can also make some funny jokes from time to time. Consequently, it should be no surprise that someone like Adin Ross would want Boosie on his stream. The two were actually very close to striking a deal, although it went through.

As it was originally reported, Ross claimed that he couldn't stream with Boosie because of Ross' allegiance to Charleston White. However, according to a conversation DJ Vlad had with Boosie, Adin was omitting some key details. As it turns out, Ross was trying to bait Boosie into a stream with Charleston White. Given Boosie's beef with the internet personality, he declined immediately. That's when Adin allegedly tried to spin the situation to make himself look better.

Boosie Badazz Gives DJ Vlad The Scoop

"Adin personally reached out to Boosie and agreed to pay him to be on his stream," Vlad explained. "2 hours before they were about to start, Adin's assistant called Boosie and changed the terms of the deal. He told Boosie they needed to have Charleston on the stream as well, knowing that Charleston talked about Boosie's kids in the past, so it would "go viral." Boosie turned it down. Adin lied about turning down the Boosie stream because of his loyalty to Charleston." Vlad went on to call Adin a "scumbag" for his tactics.

