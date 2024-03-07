Boosie Badazz Reveals Adin Ross Tried To Bait Him Into Charleston White Stream, DJ Vlad Weighs In

There was some confusion over what happened exactly.

BYAlexander Cole
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert

Boosie Badazz is one of the most entertaining artists out there. Although he can be offensive, there are a lot of people who want to hear what he has to say. Overall, he has built a significant following over the years. He knows how to push people's buttons, and he can also make some funny jokes from time to time. Consequently, it should be no surprise that someone like Adin Ross would want Boosie on his stream. The two were actually very close to striking a deal, although it went through.

As it was originally reported, Ross claimed that he couldn't stream with Boosie because of Ross' allegiance to Charleston White. However, according to a conversation DJ Vlad had with Boosie, Adin was omitting some key details. As it turns out, Ross was trying to bait Boosie into a stream with Charleston White. Given Boosie's beef with the internet personality, he declined immediately. That's when Adin allegedly tried to spin the situation to make himself look better.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reflects On Experience With Stalker

Boosie Badazz Gives DJ Vlad The Scoop

"Adin personally reached out to Boosie and agreed to pay him to be on his stream," Vlad explained. "2 hours before they were about to start, Adin's assistant called Boosie and changed the terms of the deal. He told Boosie they needed to have Charleston on the stream as well, knowing that Charleston talked about Boosie's kids in the past, so it would "go viral." Boosie turned it down. Adin lied about turning down the Boosie stream because of his loyalty to Charleston." Vlad went on to call Adin a "scumbag" for his tactics.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Whose side are you on and do you think Boosie and Adin can eventually resolve this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Argues He's Not Homophobic

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
HNHHTVDJ Vlad And Charleston White Feud After Adin Ross Cancels Boosie BadAzz Stream
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameTVAdin Ross Cancels Boosie BadAzz Stream, DJ Vlad Calls Him "Lame"
HNHH LogoTVCharleston White Cries Over Adin Ross Situation, Says He's "Playing A Character Online"
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameTVCharleston White Disses Bronny James While Live With Adin Ross