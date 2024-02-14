Boosie Badazz Argues He's Not Homophobic

Boosie Badazz is still arguing he's not homophobic. He explained his reasoning for his bad reputation with the LGBTQ+ during a new interview with Cam Newton on his show, 4th & 1. The rapper says his main issue stems from supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

“I just never agreed [with] what they was pushing on the younger generation, and I spoke on that,” he told Newton. “And I spoke about a couple more situations that made a lot of people turn on me: the Dwyane Wade situation. But I have gays in my family. How can I hate a gay person? My assistant, who brings in millions of dollars to me, is gay. And I just got—I want that to get off my status. I’m not like that.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 10: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Boosie has faced backlash countless times in recent years for controversial comments on the LGBTQ+ community. At the start of 2024, he came under fire for his criticism of the film, The Color Purple. “I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE (N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO),” he wrote on Twitter. “BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow flag emoji] LOVE STORY‼️ GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD‼️ AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM.” Check out Boosie's latest comments with Cam Newton below.

Boosie Badazz Speaks With Cam Newton

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie discussed his relationship with Snoop Dogg and revealed he went to the legendary rapper for advice on becoming more accessible to a mainstream audience. He says he wants to improve his resume as a businessman. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

