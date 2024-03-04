Boosie Badazz Reflects On Experience With Stalker

Boosie Badazz reflected on his recent run-in with a stalker on social media, over the weekend, revealing that the woman had been following him for months. He says she even threatened to shoot up his house at one point.

"I've been going through that four months-- probably five months. That's about like eight times coming and not wanting to leave. She crazy. Crazy ain't the word but..." Boosie said. From there, he explained she threatened to shoot up the house, but he came to learn she only had BB guns.

Boosie Badazz Attends Knicks-Hawks Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Rapper, Boosie reacts while court side during the New York Knicks game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The comments come after Boosie shared security footage of law enforcement arriving at his front gate to deal with the stalker. “Yeah, we got her ass now, look,” he said while recording the incident. “Crazy stalker b*tch. Other day, she pulled up, jumped out with two BB guns, talkin’ bout she finna spray the house. The day before that, after that, she jumped out again with two BB Guns and tried to walk up on [his son] Tootie. Last week, she came again, talkin’ bout we married and I bought her $20,000 earrings. A month ago, she did some more sh*t. Now, today, she come block my driveway off so nobody can come through, talkin’ bout she ready to die, with her kids in the car. Stalker ass b*tch — you tryin’ a n***a now.” Check out Boosie's newest video on the incident below.

Boosie Badazz Discusses His Stalker

In his latest video, Boosie remarked that he asked authorities to let her go with a warning because he doesn't wanna put anybody in jail. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

