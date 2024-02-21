Boosie Badazz Says "The Trenches" Don't Listen To Eminem

Boosie Badazz says that people where he's from don't listen to Eminem. During an interview with Cam Capone News published on Tuesday, he discussed Dr. Umar’s polarizing criticism of the rapper. While Boosie admits the legendary artist has talent, he doesn't feel the music resonates with his neighborhood in Baton Rouge.

“Where I’m from, we don’t listen to Eminem,” Boosie said. “I’m from the trenches. I never heard nobody come into my project playing Eminem. I’ma keep it real.” He further added: “When I hear him, I say, ‘He can rap.’ I always say that. I used to like that song ‘Slim Shady.’ But where I’m from? I’ve never heard one song in my project. I never heard Eminem not one time in the speakers in my project. None of my friends never said, ‘Play that new Eminem.’ I only saw him on MTV, you know, TV.”

Boosie Badazz Performs On The "Legendz To The Streetz" Tour

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Boosie performs at Legendz To The Streetz Tour at State Farm Arena on September 30, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

While Boosie isn't a fan of Eminem himself, he still understands that his music has impacted a lot of people. “Everybody has their greats. If you put 10 people lined up on this couch, everybody gon’ tell you five different greats,” he said. “Eminem’s music has touched a lot of people. DMX‘s music has touched a lot of people. DMX is in my Top 5 ’cause I always felt, listening to his music, that he really lived that. Even though I wasn’t from New York, my street n****s still saluted him and played his music.” Check out Boosie's full comments on Eminem below.

Boosie Badazz Discusses Eminem

As for Dr. Umar's original take on Eminem, he argued that, as a white rapper, he can't be considered one of the all-time greats of the genre. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

