Dr Umar Says It's "White Supremacy" To Consider Eminem The Best Rapper

Dr Umar is no stranger to public drama, beefs, and viral rants. All of that sort of came together during a recent appearance he made on the Joe Budden podcast. In the clip, he warned about the dangers of white people invading the African space of rap music. The reason he has such an issue with it is that white rappers can divorce themselves from the culture of rap music and return to white privilege whenever they want.

Unsurprisingly, some of the other guests on the podcast and even Budden himself disagree. When Budden asks Umar if Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time he has an answer. He claims that no non-African could be the best at any piece of African culture. By comparison he claims that he couldn't go to a place like Palestine and become the best at anything Palestinian. That sparks a full on debate between all of the guests on the show discussing Eminem, the GOAT debate, and even white supremacy. Check out the full clip of their conversation below.

Dr Umar's Take On The GOAT Debate

Later on in the clip, Umar even begins to reference actions beyond just rapping. "I don't see Eminem building no schools & hospitals, I don't see DJ Khaled building no schools & hospitals," he says. Other guests on the podcast and Budden himself bring up a number of objections. Some of them disagree with the entire premise of Umar's point. Other's raise various objections of the different goalposts he erects to even qualify for the GOAT debate.

Dr Umar last weighed in on public drama last month. He gave his take on a beef that sparked between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana. The drama drew in quite a few of rap music's biggest drama followers, Umar included. What do you think of Dr Umar's thoughts that Eminem couldn't possibly be the GOAT of hip-hop? Let us know if you agree with him in the comment section below.

