Tony Yayo Praises Eminem & Takes Issue With Dr. Umar's Criticism

Tony Yayo says Eminem is one of the five best rappers of all time. He shared the praise while discussing Dr. Umar's recent criticism of the legendary artist during an interview with VladTV. Umar had argued to Joe Budden that Em can't be considered an all-time great because he's white.

"I don't agree with that," Yayo began. "I f*ck with Dr. Umar but I don't have to agree with everything he says. I don't agree with that. Eminem in my top 5 of MCs. And that's not because I'm down with him and not because you got the "Free Yayo" shirt on. It don't have nothing to do with that. I was an Eminem fan once I heard 'Renegade.' That was it for me. Once I heard him rhyme against Jay."

Tony Yayo Perfroms With 50 Cent

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 31: 50 Cent and Tony Yayo perform during his "Final Lap" tour at Budweiser Stage on July 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Yayo then argues that Eminem out-rapped JAY-Z on the song. "I'ma say Em, for me," he said before adding, "Em always hold his own but then when I seen Em with 50, do songs with 50, and was hearing how he was coming. When I heard the footsteps for 'Many Men.' He got that from Poltergeist or something. Eminem is like-- Nobody wanna battle that n***a." From there, he discussed 50 Cent bringing Eminem out on tour in Detroit, last year. He put Eminem in a group with Drake, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg as artists who can draw massive crowds. Check out the full interview with VladTV below.

Tony Yayo Disagrees With Dr. Umar

Elsewhere in the interview, Yayo discussed his relationship with 50 Cent and joining the rapper on his Final Lap Tour. He revealed that he made "six figures" as the opening act. The tour saw the rappers travel to a total of 70 cities comprising 103 shows between July and December 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tony Yayo on HotNewHipHop.

