dr. umar
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says "The Trenches" Don't Listen To EminemBoosie Badazz says Eminem's music doesn't resonate with him.By Cole Blake
- MusicTony Yayo Praises Eminem & Takes Issue With Dr. Umar's CriticismTony Yayo says Eminem is one of the five greatest rappers of all time.By Cole Blake
- MusicEd Lover Defends Eminem Following Dr. Umar's CriticismEd Lover doesn't understand why Dr. Umar is qualified to speak on hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- MusicMC Shan Dismisses Dr. Umar's Eminem Comments: "You Know That N***a Nice"The Queensbridge legend said that Marshall Mathers earned his respect in the game, although that wasn't exactly Umar's argument.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Praises Dr. Umar For Being "Ride Or Die" For The Black CommunityTate had words of respect for another controversial figure.By Ben Mock
- MusicDr. Umar Doubles Down On Eminem CommentsThe psychologist clarified that this isn't really a personal issue with Marshall Mathers, but rather a wider conversation about the culture.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDr. Umar Accuses Cassie And Christian Keyes Of "Financial Exploitation""It looks like you're picking up where Cassie left off," Dr. Umar says of Christian Keyes.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDr. Umar Goes After Vanessa Bryant For How She Is Spending Kobe Bryant's MoneyUmar was irate that Bryant "doesn't do sh*t" for the Black community.By Ben Mock
- MusicDr Umar Says It's "White Supremacy" To Consider Eminem The Best RapperUmar had a pretty unique take on who qualifies for the GOAT debate.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Akademiks In Tears Over Saucy Santana Beef, Dr. Umar & Yung Miami Weigh InDJ Akademiks was worried that he might get canceled.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsDr Umar Takes Aim At Jada Pinkett Smith In New RantFans quickly put Umar in his place for his comments.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTwitter Clowns Dr. Umar After He's Spotted Talking To A White Girl At The MallDr. Umar defended himself in three separate IG posts.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFreddie Gibbs Tells Dr. Umar "I Will F**k You Up"The "Bandana" rapper went in on Dr. Umar. By Taylor McCloud
- AnticsFreddie Gibbs Reacts After Dr. Umar Proposes Boxing Match Against Mike TysonDr. Umar responds to Mike Tyson's interview with Freddie Gibbs. By Aron A.