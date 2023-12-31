MC Shan Dismisses Dr. Umar's Eminem Comments: "You Know That N***a Nice"

The GOAT debate is one of the pillars of hip-hop community discussion, and one contender in particular carries more baggage than most. Eminem is widely respected as one of the most impactful and skilled lyricists in rap history, but his status as the biggest rapper paired with the fact that he's white doesn't sit well with many. Dr. Umar Johnson recently reopened this grievance, saying that to call Em the best rapper of all time would be "white supremacy." Many took issue with this dismissal, including Queensbridge legend MC Shan, who recently blasted Umar on Instagram Live on Saturday (December 30).

"Mister motherf***ing Umar, you just make everything a race thing, n***a,” MC Shan exclaimed. “Everything ain’t no f***ing race thing. Eminem– motherf***er, you know that n***a nice. Em deserves a motherf***ing slot in this game! Em wasn’t no rich motherf***er that come and rob the rap game, and step off. Em motherf***ing came in this motherf***er, he had more problems than any Black n***a. His plate was just as f***ed up as some of us in the Black community. Nobody’s robbing us.

MC Shan Defends Eminem Against Dr. Umar's Dismissal: Watch

"If you don’t wanna respect him, you do what you do, n***a,” MC Shan continued. “We don’t f**k with you anyway like that, n***a. We talk our hip-hop s**t. You talking Black racial, Black f***ing culture rhythm. Yeah, we on that, but n***a, we don’t f**k with that s**t. Leave us over here. Em is down with us, son." Furthermore, this is ironic because, in his double-down of this perspective, Umar made it clear that he has no personal issue with Eminem. His artistry is undeniable, but he called to attention people who call him the best, which to him is blasphemous.

Meanwhile, Shan got out of a feud with Nas earlier this year, so maybe there will be a reconciliation with the media figure down the line. Both men are definitely not alone in their indignation, and it's a conversation that might persist for the rest of time. As long as Slim Shady is relevant and beloved, we'll get so many differing perspectives on what his legacy should be. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and updates on Eminem, Dr. Umar, and MC Shan.

