- MusicMC Shan Dismisses Dr. Umar's Eminem Comments: "You Know That N***a Nice"The Queensbridge legend said that Marshall Mathers earned his respect in the game, although that wasn't exactly Umar's argument.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Umar Doubles Down On Eminem CommentsThe psychologist clarified that this isn't really a personal issue with Marshall Mathers, but rather a wider conversation about the culture.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Speak On Kanye: "He Stepped On A Landmine"Fif questioned what Ye's goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAkademiks Exposes DMs From Doja Cat: "You're A Low-Life Piece Of Shit"Ak played a voice note that the "Ain't Shit" hitmaker sent him after he reported on her history of using white supremacist chat rooms.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlack TikTok User Calls Out App For Censoring Pro Black ContentThe user pointed out the unfair treatment of Black creators versus White creators. By Madusa S.
- CrimeProud Boys Leader Apparent Past As A Police Informant UncoveredThe leader of the right-wing extremist group denies being an informer for law enforcement after paperwork was uncovered. By Aron A.
- MoviesLudacris Gets Heat Over "The Ride" Film About Fostering White SupremacistIn the movie, which is based on a true story, an interracial couple fosters a troubled and violent teen who was raised as a White supremacist.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Trends After Refusing To Condemn White Supremacists: ReportWhen asked directly if he condemns White supremacists, the president struggled with his answer.By Erika Marie
- AnticsDoja Cat Is Still Combatting Claims That She's Friends With White SupremacistsDoja Cat can't hop on Twitter without facing backlash.By Aron A.
- RandomShaun King Says "White Jesus" Is "White Supremacy" & People Lost ItShaun King declared on Twitter that "White Jesus" is a form of White supremacy, and things took a turn.By Erika Marie
- MusicLecrae Blasted For Convo With Pastor Who Dismisses Slavery As A "Blessing"Lecrae is at the center of a tweet storm, following a conversation he had with Pastor Louie Giglio and the Chic-Fil-A CEO, where slavery was dismissed as a "blessing."By Rose Lilah
- AnticsTerry Crews Responds To Coon Accusations After "Black Supremacy" TweetTerry Crews offers a response after his tweet on "Black supremacy" went viral and received a fair share of criticism.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureTyler James Williams Challenges Terry Crews Over "Black Supremacy" RemarkTyler James Williams starred alongside Terry Crews on "Everybody Hates Chris," and the actor addressed By Erika Marie