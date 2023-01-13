We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.

Prior to Ye’s recent news, Fif caught up with the famed show and addressed a wide range of topics related to Hip Hop. He also admitted he owed Megan Thee Stallion an apology after trolling her over Tory Lanez. Elsewhere in the conversation, Big Boy wanted to know 50 Cent’s thoughts on Kanye West.

“I don’t know what to—I really didn’t know what the goal was,” said Fif. “‘Cause he just was sayin’ everything you’re not supposed to say. I think, intentionally. It was White Lives Matter first. And then nobody jumps on his because… It didn’t have that effect. You angered some people with that and then just taking it a step further. He just stepped on a landmine.”

50 Cent was also asked about West’s terminated deal with Adidas following the Yeezy mogul’s anti-Semitic remarks. Fif noted that “corporations have guidelines,” and even if you have freedom of speech, it can still have consequences.

“He shouldn’t have done that,” the Power creator said. “What is the goal? What was the purpose of that?”

ICYMI🇺🇸: Whiles the world wondered where Kanye was, he actually got married in a private ceremony to Yeezy’s Head of Architrcture, Bianca Censori(27) who some say looks like his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.



They’re reportedly spending their honeymoon at Amangiri Resort in Utah.

🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/lQGXfK0Rwx — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) January 13, 2023

Read More: 50 Cent Theorizes How Trump Is Using Kanye West To Win Election

Previously, 50 Cent said West should “master the art of shutting the f*ck up.” With the rumors of a new marriage just months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, we expect to hear much more from Ye in the near future.

Check out 50 Cent speaking on Kanye West above.