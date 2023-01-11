There were several takeaways from the Tory Lanez case, but a social media reaction from 50 Cent caused havoc. Fif is known for trolling his famous peers during some viral moment, but his criticism of Megan Thee Stallion while Lanez was on trial rubbed the public the wrong way.

In one post, he suggested that Megan was the new Jussie Smollett. “Damn i’m confused all this sh*t going around [shrugging shoulders emoji],” Fif wrote in the caption. “Don’t know what to think. LOL.”

50 Cent compares Megan Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/yoMfY7xAW6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 18, 2022

In another, he shared a meme of Lanez chasing Megan while using a still from Boyz n the Hood. “Run Ricky,” he added as the image was from the scene of a character being shot during a drive-by.

People were outraged and accused 50 Cent of being insensitive. The usually unapologetic Power player did something out of the ordinary during his recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood—he apologized for his remarks.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” said Fif. “I said some things—and it was because on social media I posted things that, when she said, she was with [Gayle King]. She said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What? No.’ I was like, ‘Ah, she lyin’.'”

From that moment, 50 Cent pegged Megan as a liar, so he decided to make fun of her.

“Little things would pop up and I wasn’t being supportive of her,” he added. “The only reason why I felt like I should apologize to her is because when I heard the phone conversation.” Fif was referring to the jail call between Lanez and Kelsey Harris. It convinced him that Megan was telling the truth.

there is literally no reason to believe that a story that hasn’t changed & came out involuntarily is untrue.



i cannot imagine being @theestallion and having to see grown ass men cape for another not-so-grown ass man whose ego caused him to assault her with a deadly weapon. — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) December 18, 2022

While 50 Cent received a tongue-lashing from people across the globe, no one reacted as vehemently as Chika. She penned a series of tweets to the media mogul and others who agreed with his criticism of the Houston hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Lanez was found guilty of three counts related to the shooting. He is reportedly scheduled for sentencing on February 28.

do you understand that if that drunken imbecile would’ve aimed differently and hit her fatally, this woman would be DEAD?



do you understand that this woman protected this man in the moment, showing more consideration than the law would EVER show you??? — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) December 18, 2022