An ally that we’re sure Megan Thee Stallion didn’t expect to have is Candace Owens. The case against Tory Lanez is inching to its conclusion as he defends himself against allegations of assault. Megan testified that Lanez shot her in 2020, but he says otherwise. His defense argued that it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who pulled the trigger.

This case has garnered attention from commentators across the globe, including Candace Owens. She shared a 9-minute video online where she said she was “horrified” about this story.

“Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot,” Owens wrote in the caption.

Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. pic.twitter.com/RiBYKXRWH4 — Candace Owens Podcast (@candaceowenspod) December 21, 2022

“She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends, Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can’t imagine what it would be like to be in her position.”

In the clip, Owens brought up an example of having a crush on a Black high school classmate who said he wouldn’t snitch. The boy stood his ground, even when asked if he would tell the police if he saw someone kill a child. Owens said she didn’t want any part of the street code many in the Black community adhere to.

“But what happened and what is playing out with Megan Thee Stallion in her real life, not in just her performance life, is one of the most hideous things that I’ve ever seen,” Owens also stated. “The fact that the person behind this has not been canceled is incredible to me.”

What’s wild is that I know that most of the people commenting didn’t listen to the whole video clip. She is using this case as a way to talk down about African Americans. How are people saying that she is right? Are y’all OK with her talking shit about our people? — FJ (@FeministaJones) December 22, 2022

“Culture likes Tory Lanez. Men are also standing by him. No one’s canceled him. Again, he didn’t say anything, he did something. He actually did violence, he didn’t say any violence. I guess in our world, it’s totally fine. I haven’t seen demands for this man to be canceled.”

She added that there hadn’t been news about his record label dropping him before sympathizing with Megan.

“Having suffered something so obviously traumatic and being surrounded by absolute vultures.” Check out the clip above.