These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.

In July 2020, Harris, Megan, Lanez, and Lanez’s bodyguard were together when a shooting occurred. According to Harris, Megan and Tory argued at Kylie Jenner’s house and were asked to leave. Harris confirmed that the argument continued when they got into Lanez’s vehicle.

She also told the court that it was “ridiculous” to suggest that she was the person who shot Megan. The Houston rapper has insisted for years, and on the stand, that Lanez shot at her upwards of five times as he told her, “Dance, b*tch.”

Megan previously accused Harris of taking a bribe from Lanez. She testified that Lanez offered her and Harris $1 million each to keep quiet. Harris denied she took any money.

Conversations regarding why Harris pleaded the fifth have stormed the internet. People usually do this when they have some culpability in a crime, and Keri Hilson, like many others, believes that Harris did, indeed, take money from Lanez.

“It’s giving she took the money Tory allegedly offered Megan to keep quiet,” Hilson wrote in Hollywood Unlocked’s comment section.

She continued: “I know she & Megan fell out, but after reading her testimony transcripts, it was obvious (and strange) that she didn’t even wanna defend herself from Defense’s implications. It’s giving ‘guilt of betrayal’ and hush money to me.”

Meanwhile, court reporters have been taking to social media with real-time updates about the trial. While Harris’s testimony supports Megan’s account of Lanez allegedly shooting the rapper, there are several places where their stories don’t align.

