The trial involving Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelsey Nicole Harris is playing out like a soap opera. No one knew what to expect when it was first announced that Harris would testify for the prosecution. She and her former best friend Megan Thee Stallion have been at odds ever since the rapper was shot in July 2020. There were diss tracks, Livestreams, and insults thrown—but it was believed that when the trial began, the world would receive answers.

That hasn’t necessarily been the case, especially after Harris took the stand. Court reporters who were watching the trial firsthand stated Harris testified she couldn’t remember much of anything, particularly as it pertained to Tory’s actions that fateful evening. However, because she claimed the prosecution pressured her during her interview with them, a judge allowed the 80-minute conversation to be played in court.

Harris testified that she didn’t see Lanez with a gun, nor did she see him shoot Megan. Yet, on the audio, Harris went into specific detail about what she witnessed that evening. She claimed that Lanez and Megan were arguing, and then, Lanez referred to the women as “b*tches and hoes.”

Cuniff reports that Harris did say Lanez threatened to shoot her. She responded, “If you shoot me, you shoot me, I guess it’s my time to go.” The fight shifted to “artistry” as Megan insulted Lanez by saying he’s only famous for being on a Jack Harlow remix.

Harris said, “I can’t remember what he was telling her, but they started hitting each other with their careers as artists.” Megan reportedly got out of the vehicle and walked away, but Harris didn’t know a shooting occurred until the second or third shot. She claimed she saw Lanez shooting at Megan over the passenger side door.

Harris also told prosecutors that she was upset with Megan for not publicly defending her. There were online rumors that Harris was responsible and she believed the rapper should have come forward.

“Kelsey said she told Meg that people were threatening her and her family,” reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted. “And articles about the LAPD officers stopping them at gunpoint and arresting both Tory and Kelsey were fueling speculation. But when Meg ‘made that post, there was no protection.'”

“Kelsey tells prosecutors about Meg, ‘As my best friend, she could have said something.'” Adding, “‘She left me in the hot seat…So I’m upset because she didn’t clear my name.’ She laments that ‘people think I took hush money.’ ‘It’s not fair, because I didn’t betray her,’ Kelsey says.”

There is much to unpack, but check out more from Meghann Cuniff below.

