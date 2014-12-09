Carving out a very successful career as a singer, songwriter and actress, according to Keri Hilson, was all part of the plan. Since the age of 12, the Georgia native has been plotting her career trajectory. That journey started in 2001 when she first made a living as a writer, song arranger and background vocalist. She remained behind the scenes writing songs for artists like Britney Spears and Mary J Blige, until 2006 when she featured in the international hit song “The Way I Are” by Timbaland. Fast forward to today, Ms. Hilson has worked with a veritable list of who’s who in the industry. That list includes the likes of Kanye West, Ne-Yo, Lil Wayne, T.I., Akon, Chris Brown, Nelly, Nicole Scherzinger, Nas, DIddy and many more. She is also a member of a collective of songwriters and producers known as The Clutch. She recently made her acting debut in 2012 for the romantic flick “Think Like a Man” and appeared in the motion picture “Riddick” alongside Vin Diesel in a minor role. Timbaland also announced that an apology song is on the way that addresses the alleged diss towards Beyonce and Ciara from the song “Turnin’ Me On” that dates back to 2008.