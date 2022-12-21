The trial that has captivated a global audience for two weeks is finally coming to an end. For over two years, people have speculated about what happened when Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet. Following the July 2020 incident, Megan came forward to name former friend Tory Lanez as her attacker. However, Lanez has long denied the allegations and, during trial, suggested that Kelsey Harris pulled the trigger.

Megan former best friend pleaded the fifth but denied culpability, making this case even more chaotic. Crime reporter Meghann Cunniff has been a fixture in updates about this case as she has been in the courthouse at every turn. Today (December 21), closing arguments are to begin. It’s said that Lanez will not be testifying.

Twitter

Read More: Joe Budden Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial

Following yesterday’s proceedings, there were questions about whether or not Lanez would take the stand. It was stated that if so, he would open up a can of worms: his music videos and lyrics would be used as evidence.

An eye witness who lived near where the shooting occurred shook things up after they testified. Sean Kelly called the police after allegedly seeing the fray, and he was called as a defense witness. Yet, Kelly did anything but clear Lanez of responsibility.

He did, however, testify that he saw the first shot fired by a woman. Kelly also stated he witnessed Megan and Kelsey in a physical altercation. After Kelsey allegedly fired the first shot, Kelly said a short man shot at Megan multiple times, as well. It was argued by the defense that Lanez didn’t fire any shots.

Twitter

Additionally, another report states that the fourth person with Megan, Lanez, and Harris was in court, but did not testify. The prosecution reportedly asked for more time, a week, but could agree with the defense. So, both sides rested their cases, and the jury has been instructed on how to proceed.

It is speculated that a verdict can arrive as early as tomorrow. Stay tuned in as we update you on the conclusion of this case.

[via]