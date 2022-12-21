Joe Budden offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following disparaging remarks about the “Savage” rapper on a recent podcast.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden made it clear that he is not a fan of Meg. “But what I can say is I’m finished with these n****s and I don’t like that girl. I can’t,” he said before explaining his stance.

“Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have longstanding relationships with here in this industry,” he continued. “You can’t just treat my friends, and people I fuck with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JULY 24: Joe Budden attends Revolt Summit at Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Joe quickly faced backlash following his comments. Vivica A Fox, for example, told him to “sit yo bitch ass down.” She told Joe that the “facts are finally coming out” surrounding the shooting.

Today, Joe offered an apology to Megan and her team for the “careless manner” that he addressed her mental health.

“I’m apologizing to Meg,” he said. “Meg, the people that love her. Her handlers, her team, the people that have to support her through what has to be an exhausting trial. I listened back. I got a few phone calls from women that I love and appreciate and admire,” he added before appearing to blame his co-host for the information that he heard surrounding the case.

“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health. That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit,” he said. “But that’s not funny because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer is no. I would not feel right if that girl went home and did something to herself ’cause then I would just be a part of the pile-on. And there is seemingly a Meg hate train going on across socials.”

A fan later urged people to cancel Joe but he quickly fired back, saying, “You can’t cancel me, don’t fool yourself.”