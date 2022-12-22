Claudia Jordan’s made an enemy out of Joe Budden after the podcast host faced backlash for criticizing Megan Thee Stallion.

In the past two weeks, we’ve watched the Tory Lanez trial unfold with testimony from Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Nicole, and eyewitnesses. On one of the latest episodes of his podcast, Joe wound up dragging Meg for allegedly mistreating some of his industry friends. Ultimately, this landed on the radar of Cocktails With Queens co-hosts, Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox, who had a lot to say about Joe.

“If you want to talk about somebody doing something bad to someone your friends with, maybe you’re not the one to say that,” she said before bringing up allegations of domestic abuse and Budden’s falling out with Rory and Mal.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ultimately, this led to Budden trashing both Claudia and Fox on the latest episode of his podcast. Though his rant largely targeted Vivica A. Fox, he still had smoke for Jordan.

“Claudia Jordan, shut the fuck up. You got to shut the fuck up. It could get bad,” he said. “I will book that entire Fox old hoes show for $75.99. You bitches better leave me alone.”

Word got back to Claudia but she doesn’t seem too offended by Joe’s rant. Instead, she provided a solution.

“Wow, he” seems upset’s upset,” she wrote. “He should drink some milk.”

While Joe might have issues with the FOX Soul hosts, he did offer an apology to Megan Thee Stallion for his initial comments.

“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health. That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit,” he said. “But that’s not funny because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer is no. I would not feel right if that girl went home and did something to herself ’cause then I would just be a part of the pile-on. And there is seemingly a Meg hate train going on across socials.”