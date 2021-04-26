Claudia Jordan
- GossipClaudia Jordan's Bikini Photos Spark Lipo Speculation, She Insists She's All-Natural"I would want a refund," Claudia Jordan jokes.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipChristian Keyes Accuses "Powerful Man" Of Sexual Harassment, Claudia Jordan Praises His "Bravery"Keyes alleges that the man once offered him $100K to “take his clothes off," attempted to get into bed with him, and more. By Caroline Fisher
- MusicClaudia Jordan Believes Cardi B Made Blueface's CareerThe "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum addressed Blueface's claims that Cardi's husband Offset slept with his ex, Chrisean Rock.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFoxy Brown & Claudia Jordan Criticize Looks & Call Out Career Flops In Feisty DM AltercationThe two women found themselves trading shots after Foxy shaded Lil Kim's sales projections for her upcoming memoir.By Hayley Hynes
- TVClaudia Jordan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?The journey of Claudia Jordan—from Miss Rhode Island USA to a prominent media personality—is intricately woven, culminating in an impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBlueface Called Out By Claudia JordanThe actress wasn't too happy with him standing a woman up after flying her out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Dubbed "Black Hollywood Mean Girl" By Claudia Jordan & Luenell In Jason Lee InterviewThe reality starlet and the comedian joined Jason Lee on his new podcast to dish about everything from kissing Donald Trump to snubbing Kanye West.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefClaudia Jordan Reacts After Joe Budden Tells Her To "Shut The F*ck Up"Claudia Jordan claps back after Joe Budden tells her to "shut the f**k up."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Trashes Claudia Jordan & Vivica A. FoxThe "Cocktails With Queens" co-hosts called out Joe Budden after his recent comments about Megan Thee Stallion. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureVivica Fox Is Concerned With Nick Cannon Having So Many Kids: "I Just Don't Like It"Claudia Jordan chimed in to question if Nick really has "time for all these kids" when he's running an "empire."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Suggests Criticism Of Russell Wilson "Reeks Of Low Self-Esteem As A Culture"She says Wilson "is a throwback of how Black men used to carry themselves" before "it was cool to be dumb and ignorant."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Talks Saucy Santana's Blue Ivy Tweets: "You Ain't Miss America Yourself"She, like many people, wasn't a fan of Santana's resurfaced tweets about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's eldest.By Erika Marie
- GramClaudia Jordan Calls Out Kodak Black Over Recent Remarks: "Tired Of These Lean Babies!"Kodak claimed he told his pregnant baby mama that he would only make her his girlfriend if she was having a girl.By Erika Marie
- GramClaudia Jordan Denies Saying Kanye Tried To Get With Her While With KimIn a video interview, Jordan said "girl code" with Kim Kardashian kept her from doing anything, but the actress is setting the record straight.By Erika Marie