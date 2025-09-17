Dame Dash brought up Claudia Jordan during his recent Breakfast Club interview, calling her out for repeatedly talking about him on her podcast and on social media. This prompted her to fire back, and she didn't hold back in the slightest. In a series of heated posts on her Instagram Story shared yesterday (September 16), she slammed him for his behavior on the set of Dear Frank.

“Why keep trying to bring me into your mess?" she began. "You’ve been sued by everybody, and you lost every single lawsuit, and you owe the government all this money, yet you keep trying to bring me into your bullsh*t.”

“I have been quiet,” Jordan continued, before alleging, "On the set of Dear Frank, you were wildly inappropriate. You did sh*t on that set that should have shut it down. Okay, very inappropriate the way you were carrying out with the women on set, and what you did to me during the one scene was f*cked up.”

“You was a f*cking pervert on set,” she also alleged. “You were disgusting. The things you did with that porn tape and what you tried to do to get me ready for a scene with you… You thought you was hot. You’re not. You’re a fat f*cking mess.”

Claudia Jordan & Dame Dash Beef

Jordan didn't stop there, however. She went on to accuse Dash of lying about his wife's ethnicity, as captured in a clip shared by Live Bitez.

"You talk so much sh*t about people being culture vultures, stealing from the culture ... All while you parade a woman around that is a white woman," she said. "Not that there's anything wrong with dating a white woman or a Puerto Rican woman. But you go out of your way to pretend that she's not what she is. And I think that's super wack, but that just shows your character."