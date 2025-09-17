Cam'ron has explained his ongoing feud with Dame Dash and the drama surrounding Revolt. Sharing a video on social media, Tuesday night, the Dipset rapper accused Dame of lying about the situation and claimed that he originally tried to help get him a show on the channel.

"The n***a called Revolt last week and said he wants to put his content on Revolt's channel," Cam began. "Revolt's programming is booked up until 2026. They don't have any room for programming. So, maybe in 2026 or whatever. So, I have two more shows I could do this year and so, when I found that out, I called my man 50, because I know 50 and Dame speak, and I said, 'Yo, tell Dame I'll put his shows on my slot on Revolt because I have two more shows I can put on Revolt... I said, 'He did it for me. When I needed help, he put my albums out on Roc-A-Fella. And I let him executive produce them. I'm trying to do the same thing for you. I got two slots left if you want two shows on Revolt this year. And you wasn't getting paid because you said you'd do it for free. I got a couple dollars for you. I'm just the executive producer of the shows.'"

Cam continued: "He tells 50, 'Alright bet. Nah, nevermind. F*ck that. I'm the godfather. He can't executive produce my shows.' Dame, your own godkids don't want you. How you the godfather of anything? Your word don't count no more. You don't got teeth, you have denchers. You fell off the Mount Rushmore of Harlem a long time ago." He concluded by promising to provide more insight during the next two episodes of Talk With Flee. The update comes after Dash claimed he signed on to become the chairman of Revolt.

Cam'ron & 50 Cent "Paid In Full"

The drama began when Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy, earlier this month, citing debts related to unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more. In doing so, he reportedly relinquished the rights to the iconic film, Paid in Full. Afterward, 50 Cent announced that he allegedly purchased them and was developing the movie into a "premium TV show." He noted that Cam'ron would be serving as an executive producer.

Dash ended up responding on social media by trolling Cam'ron for the move. “Cam just made a post, major announcement,” Dash said. “I wanna congratulate him for making 50 his new boss. So, congratulations, Cam, 50 is now your new boss and you’re proud of it. Congratulations, my n***a.”