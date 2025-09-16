Dame Dash issued a stern warning to Charlamagne Tha God on social media after appearing on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning. In doing so, he told the radio host not to ruin his reputation after he announced he would serve as the Chairman of Revolt TV. Charlamagne cast doubt on the legitimacy of the announcement during the interview. He argued that no serious media outlets had reported on it yet.

"Charlemagne, I would advise you not to make up phony sources without real names, saying that anything I said was not true, or we will have a legal problem," Dash began on Instagram. "Don't try to compromise my reputation. I have proof to support everything I say that will stand up in any court."

Vibe confirmed that Dash will be partnering with Revolt on Tuesday afternoon, bringing his AmericaNu Network to the company. CEO Detavio Samuels spoke about the move in a statement. “As the CEO of a media company dedicated to Hip Hop culture and the diverse creators and consumers who drive it, it made sense to do business with Dame,” Samuels said. “After 30 years, he continues to be a driving force in hip hop and pop culture, and people want to hear what he has to say no matter how they feel about it.” Dash will remain in the position for one month.

Dame Dash & Loren LoRosa

After the fiery appearance on The Breakfast Club, Loren LoRosa reported that Dash won't be working with Revolt. I just spoke to a lead publicist at @revolttv who confirms to me .. Dame Dash is not the chairman of the network," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).