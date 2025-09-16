Dame Dash Warns Charlamagne Tha God Against Damaging His Reputation After Wild "Breakfast Club" Interview

BY Cole Blake 509 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Damon Dash attends the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Dame Dash and Charlamagne got into several heated exchanges during Tuesday's episode of "The Breakfast Club."

Dame Dash issued a stern warning to Charlamagne Tha God on social media after appearing on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday morning. In doing so, he told the radio host not to ruin his reputation after he announced he would serve as the Chairman of Revolt TV. Charlamagne cast doubt on the legitimacy of the announcement during the interview. He argued that no serious media outlets had reported on it yet.

"Charlemagne, I would advise you not to make up phony sources without real names, saying that anything I said was not true, or we will have a legal problem," Dash began on Instagram. "Don't try to compromise my reputation. I have proof to support everything I say that will stand up in any court."

Vibe confirmed that Dash will be partnering with Revolt on Tuesday afternoon, bringing his AmericaNu Network to the company. CEO Detavio Samuels spoke about the move in a statement. “As the CEO of a media company dedicated to Hip Hop culture and the diverse creators and consumers who drive it, it made sense to do business with Dame,” Samuels said. “After 30 years, he continues to be a driving force in hip hop and pop culture, and people want to hear what he has to say no matter how they feel about it.” Dash will remain in the position for one month.

Read More: Dame Dash Claims He's Revolt's Chairman Despite Loren LoRosa Confirming Otherwise

Dame Dash & Loren LoRosa

After the fiery appearance on The Breakfast Club, Loren LoRosa reported that Dash won't be working with Revolt. I just spoke to a lead publicist at @revolttv who confirms to me .. Dame Dash is not the chairman of the network," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dash shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram and wrote: "Here goes the bullsh*t, I'm the chairman for the month. If I acquire I will be official chairman please stop playing with words. Just take that L."

Read More: 50 Cent Responds To Dame Dash Claiming He Doesn't Own Rights To "Paid in Full"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Stoop Talk With Dame Dash Music Dame Dash Claims He's Revolt's Chairman Despite Loren LoRosa Confirming Otherwise 4.7K
Nicole Wray Video Shoot - October 19, 2004 Music Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent To "CEO War" Involving Their TV Networks 1.8K
“Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere Music 50 Cent Continues Clowning Dame Dash After Steve Stoute's Viral Comments 3.0K
Ryan Leslie Performs at the Yellow Fever Party at Noel Ashman and Chris Noth's Nightclub NA Music Dame Dash & Lyor Cohen Beef: A Timeline Of Feud 1.6K
Comments 1