50 Cent and Dame Dash do not like each other one bit, that is no secret. The latest battle in their saga revolves around the latter's 2002 crime/drama flick that he produced, Paid in Full. Last Monday, September 8, Fif claimed he got his hands on the rights to that film and has plans to make a "premium TV show" based on it.

Cam'ron, fellow legendary New York rapper, is apparently working alongside the G-Unit boss too. He starred in Dash's movie. "If you like God Father of Harlem your gonna love this. Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country," he said on Instagram.

The former Diplomat member shouted out his contemporary for the opportunity. "So we’ve been talking about this for a few months now, and it’s almost time. Thx @50cent for the opportunity my n****. We gonna burn this sh*t down!!"

However, this is all for show and giggles at the expense of Dame Dash. That's at least what the record executive claimed during his wild interview with The Breakfast Club earlier today. It became a topic after Charlamagne Tha God asked him how 50 supposedly acquired the rights to Paid in Full.

Dame Dash 50 Cent Beef

In the clip, Dash asks the radio crew, "Do you remember when 50 Cent was supposed to be putting out a documentary about Puff (Diddy) on Netflix? Where is it?"

Charlamagne replied, "I think it's still happening." Dame responded, "Yeah right, he's capping. So, I talk a different language than most people, I'm a boss. So, number one, there is no rights to be bought, so I knew he was trolling."

However, 50, as usual, caught wind of his enemy's comments, and responded saying that Dame is actually the one lying. As caught by DJ Akademiks, the "Candy Shop" rapper posted on his Instagram, "Dame going out bad, I don't know why he would say I'm capping about anything. Award winning projects take time," he said, alluding that the show is in fact in development.

"Catch 50 ways to catch a killer on Fox nation now!" Cam'ron got in the comments with a face palming emoji. The latter has also been beefing with Dame Dash after he taunted 50 for being his new boss last week.