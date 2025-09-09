Cam'ron Trades Shots With Dame Dash For Joking About 50 Cent's "Paid In Full" Announcement

Hip Hop 50 Live
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
50 Cent announced that he's acquired the rights to make a TV series based on the 2002 film, "Paid In Full."

Cam'ron went after Dame Dash after he trolled him for working with 50 Cent on a revival of the iconic film, Paid In Full. On Monday, 50 announced that he purchased the rights to the film and announced that he's developing it into a "premium TV show." He explained on Instagram: "If you like God Father of Harlem your gonna love this. Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country."

Cam shared 50's post and wrote in the caption: “So we’ve been talking about this for a few months now, and it’s almost time. Thx @50cent for the opportunity my n***a. We gonna burn this sh*t down!!”

Afterward, Dame used the opportunity to troll both Cam and 50. He shared the news and wrote: “I want to congratulate him for making 50 his new boss. So congratulations Cam, 50 is now your new boss, and you’re proud of it.” Cam clapped back, writing: “U really turned into a chatty patty damn... tagging me every post. N***a get cut out of tv series everyday B, u be ight. U only doing this for clicks, this the most action u got in ya Chanel EVER. You welcome. For now on my lil n***a. Lolol . Go to the store for me real quick.” 50 Cent has yet to weigh in on the diss.

Dame previously held the rights to Paid in Full, but lost them during bankruptcy proceedings as his financial woes have continued in recent years.

50 Cent "Paid In Full" TV Series

Regardless of Dame Dash's antics, 50 Cent's announcement has fans of the original film thrilled. In the comments section of his Instagram post, one user wrote: "Best news I’ve heard this week!!!" Another added: "Respectfully, pls don’t ruin it. This is my favourite 'independent' film of all time."

Further details on 50's plans for the new TV series remain unclear. Cam'ron starred in the original film alongside Wood Harris and Mekhi Phifer. It released back in 2002.

