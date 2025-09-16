Dame Dash is facing another hurdle in his $25 million bankruptcy case, according to AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins. Attorney Christopher Brown, who is representing multiple judgment creditors, has responded to the Chapter 7 filing by demanding that Dash put up his “life story rights” as an asset.

“The debtor has failed to disclose his life story rights,” Brown wrote in a new filing. He further accused Dash of previously bragging about a biopic based on his life, implying that he must know the rights exist and have value.

Brown also accused Dash of only filing for bankruptcy as a way of delaying the creditors from collecting on court-ordered judgments. “Debtor’s bankruptcy filing is a transparent attempt to frustrate the collection of final judgments,” he said. A judge has yet to rule on Brown's filing.

Dame Dash Financial Struggles

Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy, earlier this month, citing debts related to unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more. He claimed to have just $4,350 in personal property. He mentioned owing millions in several states in addition to having $647,000 in unpaid child and spousal support. He owes that to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, as well as Cindy Morales. Filmmaker Josh Webber also previously won a $4 million judgment against him in a lawsuit over the film Dear Frank.

As part of the bankruptcy, Dash had to relinquish the rights to the iconic film, Paid in Full. This resulted in 50 Cent allegedly purchasing them and announcing that he's developing it into a "premium TV show. He confirmed that Cam'ron will be executive producing the show as well.