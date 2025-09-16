Dame Dash May Lose The Rights To His Life Story Amid $25 Million Bankruptcy

2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Dame Dash allegedly owes money in unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more as he recently filed for bankruptcy.

Dame Dash is facing another hurdle in his $25 million bankruptcy case, according to AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins. Attorney Christopher Brown, who is representing multiple judgment creditors, has responded to the Chapter 7 filing by demanding that Dash put up his “life story rights” as an asset.

“The debtor has failed to disclose his life story rights,” Brown wrote in a new filing. He further accused Dash of previously bragging about a biopic based on his life, implying that he must know the rights exist and have value.

Brown also accused Dash of only filing for bankruptcy as a way of delaying the creditors from collecting on court-ordered judgments. “Debtor’s bankruptcy filing is a transparent attempt to frustrate the collection of final judgments,” he said. A judge has yet to rule on Brown's filing.

Dame Dash Financial Struggles

Dame Dash filed for bankruptcy, earlier this month, citing debts related to unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more. He claimed to have just $4,350 in personal property. He mentioned owing millions in several states in addition to having $647,000 in unpaid child and spousal support. He owes that to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy, as well as Cindy Morales. Filmmaker Josh Webber also previously won a $4 million judgment against him in a lawsuit over the film Dear Frank.

As part of the bankruptcy, Dash had to relinquish the rights to the iconic film, Paid in Full. This resulted in 50 Cent allegedly purchasing them and announcing that he's developing it into a "premium TV show. He confirmed that Cam'ron will be executive producing the show as well.

This led to a heated back-and-forth between Dash and Cam on social media. When Dash poked fun at him, Cam fired back: “U really turned into a chatty patty damn... tagging me every post. N***a get cut out of tv series everyday B, u be ight. U only doing this for clicks, this the most action u got in ya Chanel EVER. You welcome. For now on my lil n***a. Lolol . Go to the store for me real quick.” 

