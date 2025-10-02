Dame Dash's financial woes continued on Wednesday with a federal judge ruling the public auction of his assets can move forward, according to AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins. The move comes despite Dash's recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, for which he claimed to be $25 million in debt.

Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger handed out the ruling. “Enforcement proceedings are not stayed as to Defendant Poppington LLC. Public auction of Poppington’s films and copyrights may proceed. Further, public auction of Dash’s assets that were assigned to the U.S. Marshal before September 4, 2025, may proceed. Assignment is a transfer of ownership. Dash has provided no authority that would bar public auction of assets assigned to the U.S. Marshal before the bankruptcy,” the Judge wrote.

Dash originally filed for bankruptcy in Florida back on September 4. He cited unpaid taxes, child support, legal judgments, and more.

Dame Dash "The Breakfast Club"

Dame Dash's financial struggles have made numerous headlines in recent years. Last month, he made a chaotic appearance on The Breakfast Club, which spawned several viral clips of him arguing with Charlamagne Tha God. During the interview, they discussed Dash claiming to be the new chairman of Revolt, which Charlamagne cast doubt on.

Afterward, Dash spoke with Cam Capone News, revealing that he intends to sue The Breakfast Club for defamation. "The people that have been f***ing with me, and I think it's been illegal the way they've been f***ing with me, I'm not going to take it to the street," Dash said. "'Cause I'm not in the street. I look at what President Donald Trump does. He sues people."