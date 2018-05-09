assets
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wins Second Lawsuit Against HimPriscilla Rainey accused the rapper of establishing shell companies to avoid his obligations to fulfill a default judgement in their first case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Sells Assets Like Car & Mansion To Cover $10 Million Judgement In Assault CaseTekashi's girlfriend's recent arrest for felony assault to him wasn't enough to overshadow the provocateur's other legal battles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSoulja Boy's Ex Motions To Claim Lawsuit Damages By Seizing His Cars, Cash & MoreKayla Myers got six figures in damages from a judge in her assault case against the rapper, who claimed he's struggling to pay for them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Files Lien In Attempt To Seize Teairra Mari's Property & Assets50 Cent is taking further measures to obtain the $30,000 judgement owed to him by Teairra Mari, by filing a lien in an attempt to seize her property and assets.By Lynn S.
- GramJordyn Woods Shows Off Her Bootylicious Glowing FrameYes, Jordyn. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller Left Behind $7 Million Worth Of Furniture, Jewelry & Royalties: ReportRIP, Mac. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Kim Asks Judge To Toss Out Her Bankruptcy: ReportThe rapper filed for Chapter 13 last year.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage's Money Cannot Be Frozen By ICE: Report21 Savage's treasury is safe and sound.By Devin Ch
- MusicAretha Franklin's Assets Stolen Before Her Death: ReportNo good thieves. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMac Miller's Family Seeks To Know Exactly What He Left Behind: ReportMac Miller's family requests the judge appoint a probate referee to appraise the rapper's estate.By Aron A.
- SportsTimberwolves Trade Jimmy Butler To Philadelphia 76ers In Package DealAn agreement is in place for Jimmy Butler to join "The Process" in Philadelphia.By Devin Ch
- MusicK. Michelle Shows Off Her Natural Assets: "Say What Now?"K. Michelle is feeling herself and her new booty. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller's Attorney Appointed As Personal Rep For His Estate: ReportMac Miller's will has reportedly been approved by the court.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game's Weed Business May Lose Profits To Pay $7M DebtThe Game's weed business has reportedly been subpoenaed. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWill & Jada Smith Named In Duane Martin’s $1.4 Million Bankruptcy LawsuitDuane Martin is accused of hiding millions in assets. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Flexes Flashy Cars Amidst Child Support Battle: "Thanos Send His Regards"He looks mad slick when he finna go hoop.By Zaynab
- SportsKevin Garnett Is Suing Accountant He Alleges Stole $77 Million From HimKevin Garnett says his accountant formed a collusion with a crooked wealth manager.By Devin Ch
- MusicAretha Franklin's Lawyer Explains Why The Singer Didn't Have A Will For $80M EstateAretha simply ran out of time. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDa Brat Reportedly Facing Jail Time In Bankruptcy CaseDa Brat's bankruptcy case just got a little more sticky. By Chantilly Post
- SportsPhoenix Suns Considering Trading No.1 Pick For Kawhi Leonard: ReportThe Suns GM gets caught double-dipping.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I.'s Sunken Restaurant "Scales 925" Files For Bankruptcy"Scales 925" offered upscale southern cuisine, while it was in operation.By Devin Ch