Soulja Boy’s Ex Motions To Claim Lawsuit Damages By Seizing His Cars, Cash & More

Soulja Boy claimed that he couldn't pay his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers her awarded damages in her assault case against him, and now she's looking for alternative methods to get her cash. Moreover, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, she requested the court to allow her to seize his assets to collect the money. For example, these include alleged stacks of cash the rapper keeps around in bags, his jewelry, and some of his cars, like a Bentley and a Lamborghini. For those unaware, a judge in the California case authorized two payments in default judgement for Myers for $236,000 each (for damages and punitive damages, respectively) back in April.

Kayla Myers sued Soulja Boy for assault, alleging that he attacked her in Malibu in 2019. However, he maintained that he was too deep in financial struggles to fulfill this default judgement. According to the "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" hitmaker, he owes over $1 million to the IRS and pays $25,000 monthly to reside in a mansion. Furthermore, citing this expense as an indicator of his deep pockets to pay Myers, the judge in the case dismissed his motion to put the punitive damages aside.

Read More: Soulja Boy Lucks Out In Civil Case With Ex-Girlfriend Over Awarded Damages

Soulja Boy On Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Soulja Boy performs onstage during his SouljaWorld tour at Buckhead Theatre on September 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"Defendant must be earning money from somewhere sufficient to pay for the rent and whatever other monthly expenses he has,” they expressed concerning Soulja Boy. “In other words, defendant is paying $300,000/year in rent alone. It stands to reason that he must have some other living expenses. And that money must come from somewhere. It is not coming from loans, for defendant did not testify as to any other debts.

"So, although the court does not know from whence the money is coming, it is coming from somewhere," the judge continued. "It is not an impossible inference to conclude that his overall financial condition must be sufficient to allow him to live the lifestyle he does without going into debt." For what it's worth, the 33-year-old denied any and all accusations, and has yet to respond to this development as of writing this article. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Soulja Boy.

Read More: Soulja Boy Clowned By Twitter Users After Chain Falls Apart Onstage

[via]