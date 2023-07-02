Back in April, a judge awarded Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers $235,900 in punitive damages in their civil case. For those unaware, Myers sued the rapper for alleged assault and kidnapping at a 2019 party at his home in Malibu, and emerged victorious when the case went to jury. Moreover, Soulja’s team sought a new trial after this development, pointing to jury misconduct as a crucial reason to reevaluate the trial. Apparently, these wishes might see some fulfillment according to a recent report from MyNewsLA on the legal matter. Furthermore, Judge Mark Epstein of California expressed concern on Thursday (June 29) that jurors lacked important evidence and information in the case.

In particular, this evidence and information refers to Soulja Boy’s financial affairs, such as income, saving, expenses, and debt. In fact, Epstein stated that Myers did not present any evidence of these factors in her initial suit, and that the lack such information should’ve halted the case from proceeding. “The court is concerned that, absent at least some evidence on this point, the issue should never have gone to the jury,” a judicial clerk wrote according to the outlet’s report. The court scheduled a hearing for July 21 to discuss the issue.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Soulja Boy (C) performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Nevertheless, until that hearing comes to a conclusion, Myers still won her lawsuit and can stand by that verdict. The jury in this case granted punitive damages for “physical and mental pain and suffering,” with additional funds for healthcare expenses. “We’re pleased with the jury’s verdict,” prosecutor Max Engelhardt remarked at the time. “[Soulja Boy] assaulted and terrorized Kayla, and that was borne out by the evidence and testimony. The punitive damages were substantial, and hopefully, they will serve as a lesson to Mr. Way that his celebrity status is not a license to commit violence.”

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old is still up to his usual antics online, even amid these pressing legal matters. For example, he recently participated in a hilarious livestream with TikTok star Terri Joe where she made some bold claims about their… interactions. We have to wait a few weeks to see where this case lands, but we’re sure that he will keep being himself in the meantime. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Soulja Boy.

