damages
- Pop CultureTyrese Hit With $25K Lawsuit Over Allegedly Unauthorized Airbnb AlterationsAirbnb owner Tiffanique Webb claims that the “excessive alterations” Tyrese allegedly made to her property have left it un-rentable.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlueface To Pay $13 Million In Vegas Strip Club Shooting Damages: ReportThe rapper wasn't even in court to witness or challenge this ruling, and since he doesn't have an attorney, it's unclear if he'll appeal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSoulja Boy's Ex Permitted To Seize Vehicles, Cash, And More For Lawsuit DamagesKayla Myers was awarded $472K in damages after suing Soulja Boy for assault in 2020.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsSoulja Boy's Ex Motions To Claim Lawsuit Damages By Seizing His Cars, Cash & MoreKayla Myers got six figures in damages from a judge in her assault case against the rapper, who claimed he's struggling to pay for them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSoulja Boy Lucks Out In Civil Case With Ex-Girlfriend Over Awarded DamagesThe judge in the rapper's case may turn around on the initial $235,900 awarded to Kayla Myers. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKanye West Sued By Photographer Nearly 1 Year After Using Her Photo To Diss Gabriella Karefa-JohnsonMichaela Efford is seeking unspecified damages from Ye over his unverified use of her photo during an Instagram firestorm last fall.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Seeks $1 Million In Damages From 1501 Certified Entertainment: ReportShe also reportedly wants a court to legally end her relationship with Carl Crawford's label.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGabby Petito's Mother Seeks $30K In Damages From Brian Laundrie's Estate In New LawsuitIt's been over half a year since Gabby Petito's body was discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTems Performs “Damages,” “Free Mind,” & More During Her Tiny Desk ConcertThe Nigerian vocalist and her band performed their setlist in a beautiful ballroom.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsTyga Denies Landlord's Claim That He Isn't Paying RentTyga is currently being sued for $200K after being accused of failing to pay rent and causing damages to his former home.By Alexander Cole
- RandomRich The Kid Must Pay Landlord $320K For Trashing Home & Skipping RentRich The Kid has been court-ordered to pay over $320K to the landlord of his L.A. mansion after allegedly trashing the place and skipping out on his rent.By Lynn S.
- CrimeYella Beezy Sued For Allegedly Assaulting Rival Rapper's Manager: ReportYella Beezy's accused of assaulting a man outside of a strip club in Dallas.By Aron A.
- RandomRocko Ordered To Pay $10K In Lawsuit Over Botched House Flip: ReportRocko's takes an L by default after his neighbor sued him over a renovation gone wrong.By Aron A.
- Music2Pac's Estate Is Suing Universal Music Group Over Masters Lost In "2018 Fire"2Pac's estate is listed among the plaintiffs in the $100 million lawsuit against UMG.By Devin Ch