Soulja Boy's Ex Wins $10M In Damages From Assault Lawsuit Against Rapper

Soulja Boy is the first rapper to do a lot of things, but he certainly isn't the first rapper to wind up in court with an ex-girlfriend. Since 2021, the Chicago native has been wrapped up in a harrowing lawsuit with a past former flame known only as Jane Doe. She claims she was beaten to the point of suffering a miscarriage at the hands of her then-boyfriend. At the time of the incident, the alleged victim was living with Soulja, real name DeAndre Cortez Way.

During a "simple conversation" the MC "quickly became irate and violent," according to the suit. "During their conversation, (Way) began to punch (Doe) in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet." When she fell, Soulja reportedly continued to attack and kick her in the stomach. "Soon thereafter, (Doe) suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full-term," court documents declare. Despite this, Doe stuck by her man, though he struck again in 2017. According to her, the 33-year-old put his hands on her for wanting to visit her grandmother, only stopping when security came in.

Soulja Boy Assault Lawsuit Ends Badly for Him

Soulja Boy Visits Blue Midtown in New York City on November 12, 2021. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

A judge has ruled that Doe will be awarded $10M in damages from her alleged abuser. She's getting $5M for pain, suffering, and inconvenience, and another $5M for emotional distress. "It took her years to escape the psychological and physical grasp of her abuser," attorney Neama Rahmani told USA Today of her client's struggles. The same lawyer is representing another Jane Doe taking legal action against Soulja, citing experiences of sexual abuse and kidnapping.

Soulja Boy seems to have drama with virtually every woman in his life. Not only will he have to pay up millions to his ex, but another person claiming to be the "Crank That" hitmaker's baby mama is now going viral for brutally calling him out online. Read SB's response to that situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

