Soulja Boy Threatens To Sue Woman Claiming To Be His Baby Mama

The woman accuses Soulja Boy of refusing to assist her financially, threatening to leak her sex tape, and more.

BYCaroline Fisher
Earlier this week, a woman named Lindsay Reid hopped online to share a message with Soulja Boy, which he responded to with a legal threat. In a TikTok, Reid accused Soulja Boy of being the father of her daughter and refusing to be there for the child physically or financially. Allegedly, she told the rapper she was expecting in January of last year, and he's yet to show his face.

Reid also alleges that he threatened to post an explicit video of her on social media, and later sent her a screenshot of it demanding that she unblock him. "I've given you more than enough time," she says in her TikTok, "I've been lenient with you." Reid went on to read messages she allegedly sent to Soulja Boy, offering to work out a financial agreement outside of court. Now, however, she's seeking child support.

Lindsay Reid Puts Soulja Boy On Blast

Soon after she put the "Crank That" performer on blast, he issued a response, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the allegations. He took to social media to show off legal documents that stated their child support case was closed. Moreover, he insists the child isn't even his, and threatened to take legal action against Reid for dragging him publicly.

"You want to play on this internet," he says in a new video before going into the info listed in the legal docs. "Now I'm about to sue you and every goddamn blog that posted this sh*t for defamation of character."

Soulja Boy Fires Back

What do you think of Soulja Boy being accused of getting a woman pregnant and refusing to help with the child financially? What about him allegedly threatening to leak an explicit video of her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
