Soulja Boy Threatens To Sue Woman Claiming To Be His Baby Mama

Earlier this week, a woman named Lindsay Reid hopped online to share a message with Soulja Boy, which he responded to with a legal threat. In a TikTok, Reid accused Soulja Boy of being the father of her daughter and refusing to be there for the child physically or financially. Allegedly, she told the rapper she was expecting in January of last year, and he's yet to show his face.

Reid also alleges that he threatened to post an explicit video of her on social media, and later sent her a screenshot of it demanding that she unblock him. "I've given you more than enough time," she says in her TikTok, "I've been lenient with you." Reid went on to read messages she allegedly sent to Soulja Boy, offering to work out a financial agreement outside of court. Now, however, she's seeking child support.

Lindsay Reid Puts Soulja Boy On Blast

Soon after she put the "Crank That" performer on blast, he issued a response, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the allegations. He took to social media to show off legal documents that stated their child support case was closed. Moreover, he insists the child isn't even his, and threatened to take legal action against Reid for dragging him publicly.

"You want to play on this internet," he says in a new video before going into the info listed in the legal docs. "Now I'm about to sue you and every goddamn blog that posted this sh*t for defamation of character."

Soulja Boy Fires Back

