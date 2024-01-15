Soulja Boy's Baby Mother Taking Anxiety & Insomnia Meds Amid Blueface Lawsuit

The hate Jackilyn Martinez has been dealing with online has been taking a toll on her mental health.

BYCole Blake
The Millennium Tour 2021 - Atlanta, GA

Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy's child, says she's on new medications for anxiety and insomnia amid her defamation lawsuit against Blueface. Her attorneys, Vadim Yeremenko and Tara Licata, told TMZ that their client is dealing with enough hate on the internet for it to have an effect on her mental well-being. She's also begun seeing a therapist and a psychiatrist.

Martinez's lawsuit against Blueface stems from the rapper saying they had sex the day before her and Soulja Boy's baby shower back in 2022. In doing so, Blueface insinuated that the couple's baby could be his. Martinez's lawsuit claims Blueface said: "Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now," as well as "What's old about your baby mama sucking my d*ck."

Read More: Soulja Boy's Baby Mother Denies Blueface's Allegations That They Slept Together

Soulja Boy Celebrates His 33rd Birthday

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Souija Boy attends his 33rd birthday celebration on July 28, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

“Plaintiff is gravely concerned for herself and her child’s safety and well being, and plaintiff is extremely nervous and afraid to go outside and/or be in public,” Martinez's lawsuit also says. It suggests that Blueface's comments imply she is “promiscuous” and “unfaithful to the father of her child.” She cites defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. In turn, Martinez is seeking real and punitive damages and for her attorney’s fees to be covered. Additionally, she wants a permanent injunction to bar Blueface from further defaming her.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the update on Instagram, fans praised Martinez for standing up to the polarizing rapper. "Yess someone finally standing in business when it comes to blueface," one user commented. Another wrote: "She’s making sure she wins her case any means necessary and I love it!" The lawsuit comes as Blueface is currently in jail for violating his probation. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez's lawsuit against Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Blueface & Soulja Boy Beef Escalates As Latter Threatens A Shootout

[Via] [Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.