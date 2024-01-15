Soulja Boy's Baby Mother Taking Anxiety & Insomnia Meds Amid Blueface Lawsuit

Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy's child, says she's on new medications for anxiety and insomnia amid her defamation lawsuit against Blueface. Her attorneys, Vadim Yeremenko and Tara Licata, told TMZ that their client is dealing with enough hate on the internet for it to have an effect on her mental well-being. She's also begun seeing a therapist and a psychiatrist.

Martinez's lawsuit against Blueface stems from the rapper saying they had sex the day before her and Soulja Boy's baby shower back in 2022. In doing so, Blueface insinuated that the couple's baby could be his. Martinez's lawsuit claims Blueface said: "Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now," as well as "What's old about your baby mama sucking my d*ck."

Soulja Boy Celebrates His 33rd Birthday

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Souija Boy attends his 33rd birthday celebration on July 28, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

“Plaintiff is gravely concerned for herself and her child’s safety and well being, and plaintiff is extremely nervous and afraid to go outside and/or be in public,” Martinez's lawsuit also says. It suggests that Blueface's comments imply she is “promiscuous” and “unfaithful to the father of her child.” She cites defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. In turn, Martinez is seeking real and punitive damages and for her attorney’s fees to be covered. Additionally, she wants a permanent injunction to bar Blueface from further defaming her.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the update on Instagram, fans praised Martinez for standing up to the polarizing rapper. "Yess someone finally standing in business when it comes to blueface," one user commented. Another wrote: "She’s making sure she wins her case any means necessary and I love it!" The lawsuit comes as Blueface is currently in jail for violating his probation. Be on the lookout for further updates on Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez's lawsuit against Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

