Blueface & Soulja Boy Beef Escalates As Latter Threatens A Shootout

The beef between Blueface and Soulja Boy isn't slowing down anytime soon, and it looks like things are getting more aggressive by comparison. Moreover, the last update we got on this situation was a series of deleted tweets from the latter that contained some threatening sentiments. "A n***a ever tried you and you just wanted to shoot his a** like f**k all the fighting I’m finna pop this n***a," he wrote on Saturday (January 6). "You a dead man walking @bluefacebleedem." However, this wasn't where the 33-year-old stopped the buck. He also went on Instagram Live to seek an end to this whole feud, albeit in a pretty extreme and hopefully exaggeratory way.

"All that Internet s**t, playing back and forth," Soulja Boy exclaimed in the clip below. "Let’s die, let’s meet up and die. Let’s die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now. Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it up, let’s shoot it out." Furthermore, Blueface then came through with a pretty dismissive response to this threat on Twitter, simply insinuating that he's just stressed out. "[His] stomach hurting," he captioned a quote-tweet of the video in question.

Blueface Responds To Soulja Boy's Shootout Threats

Of course, the California rapper has been very happy to troll Big Draco amid this ordeal, and keep up his not-so-serious Internet attitude. Still, he's going pretty hard in this direction, which begs the question of how much he really cares about not caring about this scuffle. For example, Blueface recently stomped on one of Soulja Boy's plaques during a live performance, so this is as good for showboating as it is for the 'Gram. Given both of their typically volatile social media presences, it's reasonable to think they both benefit from this.

Meanwhile, the MILF Music label boss is currently caught up in beef with another rapper and potential boxing opponent. NLE Choppa's been going hard at him over the past few days in particular, although this might be a flip of Blue's Soulja conflict. It seems like the Memphis MC is the one trying to brush this dirt off his shoulder, whereas the 26-year-old keeps trying to bait him. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Blueface and Soulja Boy.

