NLE Choppa's Mom Calls Out Blueface

The mother of NLE Choppa has called out Blueface amid the rapper's feud with her son. She took issue with Blue calling out her son saying, "Y'all was just playing on the internet. There was never meant to be an actual fight." Furthermore, she warned Blue to "keep my name out of y'all bullsh-t". However, the response led many to declare that Blueface had "won" because Choppa had gotten his mom involved. However, it's unclear if Choppa directly got his mom involved, or if she stepped in as the internet went after her son.

Choppa himself responded to Blue on Saturday. "I challenged you to a fight, so why you got a flyer with my face on and a website? I'm seeing this and I'm just thinking, 'Nah, this is some clout-chasing'. You got a flyer with my face on and a website that you got people clicking on for a pre-order or some sh-t," Choppa said on Instagram. Blue is yet to respond either Choppa or his mom.

Elsewhere, legal documents obtained by TMZ indicate that Blueface has not yet paid the $13M settlement he owes to a Las Vegas strip club. Furthermore, the settlement now totals over $14.3M due to interest. The ruling came down in favor of Euphoric Gentleman's Club in October 2023. While Blue escaped jail time for his role in the 2022 shooting, he could not escape a financial penalty.

However, it appears that Blue is intent on not paying. He recently bought a house for Jaidyn Alexis, although Chrisean Rock disputes the purchase. He was also seen making it rain at an impromptu strip club he set up at a Rams game late last year. Unless a court chooses to intervene to enforce the ruling, the owner of the now-shuttered club will simply have to watch the owed amount rise.

