Jaidyn Alexis' New House Is A Rental, Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Isn't Paying

With each year that they spend in the public eye, Blueface and Chrisean Rock's reputations only grow more damaged. Especially since welcoming their first son together, Junior, we've seen the worst sides of both Cr*zy In Love stars, from Blueface posting a photo of the infant's genital hernia on Twitter to comparing him to Charles Barkley. For her part, Rock has been seemingly antagonizing her baby daddy – first with Lil Mabu and his "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" diss track, and more recently with K Suave.

As things between the exes became physical earlier this week, both parties are preparing to move out of their destroyed homes. Blue and his MILF Music signee Jaidyn Alexis were on social media flexing their new four-story home that the former claims to have bought his fiancee for Christmas. However, according to Rock, the "Thotiana" hitmaker didn't pay for the property at all; it was Alexis' money that covered the bill. "My thing is, I never wanna chime in on their bulls**t, but why won't you just give the b**ch credit?" the Baddies cast member publicly asked her ex on Live. "She bought her own house, like, ni**a you ain't buy s**t."

Read More: Blueface Threatens Chrisean Rock With Restraining Order, Buys Jaidyn Alexis A House

Chrisean Rock Wants Blueface to Give Jaidyn Alexis More Credit

Elsewhere online, some are speculating that the house isn't actually in the couple's name. Instead, they're simply leasing it out for the time being while continuing to grow their record label and Alexis' discography. "It's rented, he said he signed her up. You can't sign someone else up for a home purchase," one Twitter user pointed out earlier this week. "People on the internet are so poor they think he bought her a house 😂😂😂."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Ripped Her Refrigerator Door Off, Reveals She's Moving

MILF Music Heads Accused of Lying About Massive Purchase

"You can't even get a real estate loan if you have a judgement on your credit," they continued. "And he doesn't have the cash." Are you surprised to find out that Blueface may not have paid for Jaidyn Alexis' beautiful new four-story home? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]