Blueface Threatens Chrisean Rock With Restraining Order, Buys Jaidyn Alexis A House

Blueface's relationship drama only continues to heat up, with the "Thotiana" rapper getting into an argument with the mother of his third child on Instagram Live recently. Chrisean Rock arrived at his home to drop off their son, but according to her, things took an unfortunate turn. While he blasted her for having the four-month-old positioned in the vehicle without a car seat, she alleges that he physically assaulted her.

Amid the debacle, he's taken to Twitter to sound off on the new mother, and to once again deny being Chrisean Jr.'s father. According to him, the child looks "nothing like him." Moreover, he claims that at this point, he's considering filing a restraining order against not only his ex, but her baby too. "Stop showing up to my house knocking on the door every other day crying talm bout let me in this yo baby," he wrote. "Finna put a restraining order on her an the dam baby."

Blueface Rants About Chrisean Rock On Twitter

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like their feud is showing any signs of slowing down, despite fans' pleas. While he may be on bad terms with Chrisean, things at least appear to be going well for him with his other off-and-on lover, Jaidyn Alexis. He even surprised her with a new home just in time for the holidays, flexing the pricey purchase on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas!" he's heard telling the MILF Music mainstay in a clip. He then takes a lap around the home, which features four stories and an elevator. "She deserves it," he tells followers. "She earned it."

Blueface's Christmas Gift For Jaidyn Alexis

